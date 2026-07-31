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Shree Cements Q1 Result: Net Profit Slips 18%, Revenue Jumps To Rs 6,233 Crore

Shree Cements net profit fell 17.7% to Rs 529 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal from Rs 643 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Shree Cements Q1 Result: Net Profit Slips 18%, Revenue Jumps To Rs 6,233 Crore
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  • Shree Cements' Q1 net profit fell 17.7% to Rs 529 crore in FY 2027
  • Revenue increased 18% to Rs 6,233 crore in Q1 FY 2027
  • EBITDA dropped 4.5% to Rs 1,272 crore due to higher raw material costs
How did the company perform compared to its competitors?

Shree Cements declared first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, July 31, 2026. The cement maker's net profit slipped 17.7% to Rs 529 crore for the quarter from Rs 643 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 18% to Rs 6,233 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 5,281 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA declined by 4.5% to Rs 1,272 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,333 crore in Q1FY26., primarily due to higher raw material costs. EBITDA margin contracted to 20.4% from 25.2% year-on-year.

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