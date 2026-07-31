Shree Cements Q1 Result: Net Profit Slips 18%, Revenue Jumps To Rs 6,233 Crore

Shree Cements declared first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, July 31, 2026. The cement maker's net profit slipped 17.7% to Rs 529 crore for the quarter from Rs 643 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 18% to Rs 6,233 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 5,281 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA declined by 4.5% to Rs 1,272 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,333 crore in Q1FY26., primarily due to higher raw material costs. EBITDA margin contracted to 20.4% from 25.2% year-on-year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.