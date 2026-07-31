'Trying To Be A Hero’: Why This Startup Founder Criticised Tukaram Mundhe

Chinmay A Singh, founder of s startup named IWish AI, took to social media to criticise Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe over his recent order banning chocolates, chips and cold drinks in the state's schools.

Singh argued that genuine reform should come through policy channels rather than individual directives.

In his post, Singh wrote, "A good manager builds a system that continues to work even when the manager leaves."

He went on to say, "What we have here is one man trying to look like a hero," arguing that Mundhe, as an officer, should "work through channels to disbar chocolate/chips/cold drink in school cafeteria" and convince the relevant minister to get such a measure passed into law instead.

Singh added that Mundhe "won't" succeed in institutionalising the change because he lacks "a mindset of a manager," calling him instead "an individual contributor with 3 letter power that will disappear as soon as Coke decides to go to court."

Singh's remarks were posted in response to a report that said no chocolates, chips or cold drinks would be sold in Maharashtra schools anymore, following an order issued by Mundhe.

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The directive, issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, bars the sale, storage, display and advertising of food items high in saturated fats, trans fats, added sugar and sodium — including carbonated beverages and ultra-processed snacks — inside schools and within a 50-metre radius of school premises.

It applies to all government, government-aided and private schools, including those affiliated with the State Board, CBSE and ICSE, covering canteens, tuck shops, hostel kitchens and mid-day meal providers.

Mundhe had said schools would instead be expected to serve healthier alternatives such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses and dairy products.

The order forms part of a broader enforcement drive by Mundhe since he took charge of the Maharashtra FDA in May, during which the department has carried out extensive crackdowns on food adulteration and hygiene violations across the state.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Orders FSSAI Licenses For School Canteens In Maharashtra, Bans Junk Food

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