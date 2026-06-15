Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance, Shriram Finance, Ashok Leyland, PNB Housing Finance And SJVN — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Shriram Finance Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP Research at Master Capital Services and Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICI Direct, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

PNB Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 1,017.30)

Upadhyay: Hold

Can hold the counter, with a potential upside towards Rs 1095.

On the lower side, should maintain trailing stoploss below Rs 990.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,307)

Pandey: Hold

Our sense is that Reliance should be held for a long term perspective.

Potential Jio IPO can unlock further valuation.

Upcoming oil business is expected to do well with crude oil prices correcting.

Energy business is also shaping up very well, will have a lot more clarity in the second half.

Fortis Healthcare (CMP: Rs 980.15)

Pandey: Hold

Stock is trying to break its crucial horizontal resistance.

As of now, as the stock is trading above the 21-day exponential moving average, can hold the stock.

Maintain stoploss below Rs 960.

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SJVN (CMP: Rs 73.14 )

Pandey: Avoid

Always a challenge for long term execution.

Prefer typical power players like L&T, better players to look at in the power space.

Shriram Finance (CMP: Rs 1,000.65)

Upadhyay: Hold

Stock is getting momentum, Rs 1,070-Rs 1,080 levels can't be ruled out.

Hold the stock.

Ashok Leyland (CMP: Rs 157.70)

Pandey: Buy

Good entry point.

Crude prices have started to correct, may do well.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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