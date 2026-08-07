Q1 Results Live Updates: Oil India Profit Surges 73%; Hitachi Energy Profit More Than Doubles
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: SBI, BEML, Titan, PFC, Ola Electric Mobility, Hindalco Industries among 200+ companies that will announce Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 6. Track every update live.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on August 7, 2026!
Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as SBI, BEML, Titan, PFC, Ola Electric Mobility, Hindalco Industries and others are in focus today.
At least 200+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Thursday, continuing the buzz on D-Street. Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans.
Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights such as SBI, BEML, Titan, PFC, Ola Electric Mobility, Hindalco Industries among others. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Friday, August 7, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Oil India Profit Surges 73%
Oil India Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
- Profit up 72.9% at Rs 3,630 crore versus Rs 2,100 crore
- Revenue up 34.5% at Rs 12,503 crore versus Rs 9,293 crore
- Ebitda up 76.6% at Rs 5,793 crore versus Rs 3,281 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 46.3% versus 35.3%
Q1 Results Live: Raymond Realty Profit Falls 19%
Raymond Realty Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit down 18.6% at Rs 13.4 crore versus Rs 16.5 crore
- Revenue up 38.4% at Rs 527 crore versus Rs 381 crore
- Ebitda up at Rs 61.2 crore versus Rs 30 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 11.6% versus 7.8%
Q1 Results Live: Hinduja Global Swings To Loss
Hinduja Global Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Loss at Rs 58.2 crore versus Profit of Rs 17.4 crore
- Revenue down 0.6% at Rs 1,050 crore versus Rs 1,056 crore
- EBITDA Loss at Rs 35 crore versus Profit of Rs 29 crore
Q1 Results Live: Hinduja Global Swings To Loss
Hinduja Global Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Loss at Rs 58.2 crore versus Profit of Rs 17.4 crore
- Revenue down 0.6% at Rs 1,050 crore versus Rs 1,056 crore
- EBITDA Loss at Rs 35 crore versus Profit of Rs 29 crore
Q1 Results Live: Cupid Profit Surges
Cupid Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up at Rs 44.1 crore versus Rs 15 crore
- Revenue up at Rs 154.7 crore versus Rs 59.8 crore
- Ebitda up at Rs 60.1 crore versus Rs 16.5 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 38.8% versus 27.5%
Q1 Results Live: Care Ratings Profit up 25%
CARE Ratings Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up 25.1% at Rs 32.3 crore versus Rs 25.8 crore
- Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 94 crore
- Ebitda up 24.8% at Rs 34.6 crore versus Rs 27.7 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 31% versus 29.5%
Q1 Results Live: Entero Healthcare Profit Up 36%
Entero Healthcare Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up 36% at Rs 38.2 crore versus Rs 28 crore
- Revenue up 38% at Rs 1,940 crore versus Rs 1,404 crore
- Ebitda up 72% at Rs 86.9 crore versus Rs 50.5 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 4.5% versus 3.6%
Q1 Results Live: Imagicaaworld Entertainment Profit Up 30%
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up 30% at Rs 57.6 crore versus Rs 44.3 crore
- Revenue up 20% at Rs 177.6 crore versus Rs 148.1 crore
- Ebitda up 24.1% at Rs 90.1 crore versus Rs 72.6 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 50.7% versus 49%
Q1 Results Live: Hitachi Energy Profit More Than Doubles
Hitachi Energy Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up at Rs 294 crore versus Rs 132 crore (vs Estimate of Rs 251 crore)
- Revenue up 75% at Rs 2,494 crore versus Rs 1,429 crore (vs Estimate of Rs 2,320 crore)
- Ebitda up at Rs 364 crore versus Rs 105 crore (vs Estimate of Rs 358 crore)
- Ebitda Margin at 14.6% versus 7.3% (vs Estimate of 15.4%)
Q1 Results Live: Afcons Infra Profit Down 78%
Afcons Infra Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit down 77.7% at Rs 30.6 crore versus Rs 137.4 crore
- Revenue down 20.8% at Rs 2,671 crore versus Rs 3,370 crore
- Ebitda down 42.1% at Rs 252 crore versus Rs 435 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 9.4% versus 12.9%
Q1 Results Live: Azad Engineering Profit Rises 20%
Azad Engineering Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up 20.2% at Rs 35.7 crore versus Rs 29.7 crore
- Revenue up 25.8% at Rs 172.5 crore versus Rs 137 crore
- Ebitda up 30.7% at Rs 64.3 crore versus Rs 49.2 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 37.3% versus 35.9%
Q1 Results Live: Ramco Cements Profit Down 63%
Ramco Cements Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit down 63.3% at Rs 31.2 crore versus Rs 85 crore
- Revenue up 9.6% at Rs 2,273 crore versus Rs 2,074 crore
- Ebitda down 22.9% at Rs 307 crore versus Rs 398 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 13.5% versus 19.2%
- One-time Gain at Rs 12.6 crore in Q1
- Tax Expense at Rs 9.4 crore versus Rs 30.5 crore
Q1 Results Live: Pokarna Profit Up 51%
Pokarna Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up 50.5% at Rs 42.6 crore versus Rs 28.3 crore
- Revenue up 10.8% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 171 crore
- Ebitda up 23.8% at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 55 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 35.9% versus 32.1%
Q1 Results Live: NLC India Profit Down 39%
NLC India Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit down 39% at Rs 484 crore versus Rs 798 crore
- Revenue up 23% at Rs 4,717 crore versus Rs 3,826 crore
- Ebitda up 57.4% at Rs 1,471 crore versus Rs 935 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 31.2% versus 24.4%
Q1 Results Live: Maharashtra Seamless Profit Up 16%
Maharashtra Seamless Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up 15.7% at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 230 crore
- Revenue down 4.7% at Rs 1,091 crore versus Rs 1,145 crore
- Ebitda up 8.5% at Rs 183 crore versus Rs 169 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 16.8% versus 14.7%
Q1 Results Live: Godawari Power Profit Rises 3%
Godawari Power Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up 2.7% at Rs 222 crore versus Rs 216 crore
- Revenue up 32.3% at Rs 1,750 crore versus Rs 1,323 crore
- Ebitda up 2.9% at Rs 334 crore versus Rs 324 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 19.1% versus 24.5%
Q1 Results Live: Dalmia Bharat Sugar Profit Falls 80%
Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit down 80.3% at Rs 7.7 crore versus Rs 39.3 crore
- Revenue down 9.9% at Rs 848 crore versus Rs 941 crore
- Ebitda down 52% at Rs 43.1 crore versus Rs 89.9 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 5.1% versus 9.6%
Q1 Results Live: Inox Wind Profit Falls 59%
Inox Wind Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit down 58.5% at Rs 44 crore versus Rs 106 crore
- Revenue down 1.5% at Rs 814 crore versus Rs 826 crore
- Ebitda down 16.9% at Rs 152.4 crore versus Rs 183.5 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 18.7% versus 22.2%
Q1 Results Live: Jamna Auto Profit Rises 7%
Jamna Auto Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up 6.52% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 46 crore
- Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 614 crore versus Rs 575 crore
- Ebitda up 12.8% at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 78 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 14.3% versus 13.6%
Q1 Results Live: Ola Electric Loss Narrows
Ola Electric Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Loss at Rs 336 crore versus Loss of Rs 428 crore
- Revenue down 45% at Rs 455 crore versus Rs 828 crore
- Ebitda Loss at Rs 165 crore versus Loss of Rs 237 crore
- Other Income at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 68 crore
Q1 Results Live: Titan Profit Rises 63%
Titan Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit up 63% at Rs 1,777 crore versus Rs 1,091 crore (vs Estimate of Rs 1,392 crore)
- Revenue up 29% at Rs 21,356 crore versus Rs 16,253 crore (vs Estimate of Rs 21,451 crore)
- Ebitda up 58% at Rs 2,890 crore versus Rs 1,830 crore (vs Estimate of Rs 2,240 crore)
- Ebitda Margin at 13.5% versus 11.1% (vs Estimate of 10.4%)
- Jewellery Biz Revenue up 30% at Rs 19,002 crore
- Jewellery Biz EBIT up 68% at Rs 2,360 crore
Q1 Results Live: Electrosteel Castings Profit Falls 46%
Electrosteel Castings Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Profit down 45.7% at Rs 48.3 crore versus Rs 89 crore
- Revenue down 8.5% at Rs 1,426 crore versus Rs 1,558 crore
- Ebitda down 41.3% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 171 crore
- Ebitda Margin at 7% versus 11%
Q1 Results Live: Poly Medicure Net Profit Falls 8.3%
Poly Medicure Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 8.3% at Rs 85.3 crore vs Rs 93 crore YoY
- Revenue up 30.3% at Rs 525 crore vs Rs 403 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 17.9% at Rs 125 crore vs Rs 106 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 23.8% vs 26.3% YoY
- Other income at Rs 33.4 crore vs Rs 41.7 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: Paras Defence and Space Technologies Net Profit Rises 40%
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 40% at Rs 21 crore vs Rs 15 crore YoY
- Revenue up 37.6% at Rs 128 crore vs Rs 93 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 43.6% at Rs 31.3 crore vs Rs 21.8 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 24.5% vs 23.4% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Hindalco Net Profit Surges
Hindalco Q1 Results - Cons, QoQ
- Net profit at Rs 7,013 crore vs Rs 2,597 crore QoQ
- Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 84,825 crore vs Rs 78,133 crore QoQ
- EBITDA up 39.1% at Rs 13,932 crore vs Rs 10,018 crore QoQ
- EBITDA margin at 16.4% vs 12.8% QoQ
Q1 Results Live: Hindalco Q1 Net Profit Beats Estimates
- Net profit at Rs 7,013 crore vs estimate of Rs 5,614 crore
- Revenue at Rs 84,825 crore vs estimate of Rs 86,476 crore
- EBITDA at Rs 13,932 crore vs estimate of Rs 11,011 crore
Q1 Results Live: Saksoft Net Profit Falls 9.4%
Saksoft Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 9.4% at Rs 29 crore vs Rs 32 crore YoY
- Revenue down 1.2% at Rs 246 crore vs Rs 249 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 7.6% at Rs 42.6 crore vs Rs 46.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 17.3% vs 18.5% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Carborundum Universal Net Profit Rises 22.6%
Carborundum Universal Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 22.6% at Rs 76 crore vs Rs 62 crore YoY
- Revenue up 17.1% at Rs 1,427 crore vs Rs 1,219 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 12.4% at Rs 136 crore vs Rs 121 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 9.5% vs 9.9% YoY
- Other income at Rs 45 crore vs Rs 19 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: Jyoti CNC Automation Net Profit Falls 19.7%
Jyoti CNC Automation Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 19.7% at Rs 57 crore vs Rs 71 crore YoY
- Revenue up 23.9% at Rs 508 crore vs Rs 410 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 7.9% at Rs 108 crore vs Rs 101 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 21.3% vs 24.5% YoY
- Other income at Rs 4 crore vs Rs 20 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: Kalyani Steels Net Profit Rises 10.6%
Kalyani Steels Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 10.6% at Rs 68.2 crore vs Rs 61.7 crore YoY
- Revenue up 4.9% at Rs 465 crore vs Rs 443 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 7% at Rs 91.4 crore vs Rs 85.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 19.7% vs 19.3% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Star Cement Net Profit Falls 24.1%
Star Cement Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 24.1% at Rs 74.7 crore vs Rs 98.5 crore YoY
- Revenue up 3.4% at Rs 943 crore vs Rs 912 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 14.8% at Rs 194 crore vs Rs 228 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 20.6% vs 25% YoY
Corporate Updates
- Reappoints Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director from April 1, 2027
- Reappoints Sajjan Bhajanka as Chairman & Managing Director
Q1 Results Live: Mrs. Bectors Net Profit Rises 25.8%
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 25.8% at Rs 39 crore vs Rs 31 crore YoY
- Revenue up 16.1% at Rs 549 crore vs Rs 473 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 24.7% at Rs 72.8 crore vs Rs 58.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 13.3% vs 12.3% YoY
Q1 Results Live: State Bank of India Q1 Results Vs Estimates
- Net profit at Rs 21,121 crore vs estimate of Rs 19,052 crore
- Net interest income at Rs 46,992 crore vs estimate of Rs 46,214 crore
- Operating profit at Rs 33,529 crore vs estimate of Rs 30,403 crore
- Gross NPA at 1.47% vs estimate of 1.59%
- Net NPA at 0.38% vs estimate of 0.40%
Q1 Results Live: Electronics Mart India Net Profit Surges
Electronics Mart India Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 121 crore vs Rs 22 crore YoY
- Revenue up 39% at Rs 2,419 crore vs Rs 1,739 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 239 crore vs Rs 109 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 9.9% vs 6.3% YoY
Q1 Results Live: JK Tyre & Industries Net Profit Falls 73%
JK Tyre & Industries Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 73% at Rs 44 crore vs Rs 163 crore YoY
- Revenue up 2% at Rs 3,946 crore vs Rs 3,869 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 36% at Rs 258 crore vs Rs 403 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 6.5% vs 10.4% YoY
- Q1 saw a one-time gain of Rs 11 crore vs gain of Rs 12.6 crore YoY
- Other income at Rs 9.4 crore vs Rs 21.6 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: Arvind SmartSpaces Net Profit Surges
Arvind SmartSpaces Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 99 crore vs Rs 11.2 crore YoY
- Revenue at Rs 318 crore vs Rs 102 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 157 crore vs Rs 21.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 49.3% vs 21.1% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Capacite Infraprojects Net Profit Falls 15.2%
Capacite Infraprojects Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 15.2% at Rs 39 crore vs Rs 46 crore YoY
- Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 629 crore vs Rs 589 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 2% at Rs 99 crore vs Rs 101 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 15.7% vs 17.1% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Goldiam International Net Profit Rises
Goldiam International Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 74 crore vs Rs 34 crore YoY
- Revenue up 54% at Rs 364 crore vs Rs 236 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 104 crore vs Rs 47 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 28.6% vs 20% YoY
Q1 Results Live: GCPL Shares Fall After Q1 Results
Q1 Results Live: BEML Narrows Net Loss
BEML Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net loss at Rs 27 crore vs loss of Rs 64 crore YoY
- Revenue up 29.3% at Rs 820 crore vs Rs 634 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 2 crore vs loss of Rs 49 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: Cera Sanitaryware Net Profit Falls 2.6%
Cera Sanitaryware Q1 Results - YoY
- Net profit down 2.6% at Rs 45.3 crore vs Rs 46.5 crore YoY
- Revenue up 19.4% at Rs 486 crore vs Rs 407 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 7.1% at Rs 49.7 crore vs Rs 53.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 10.2% vs 13.1% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Prism Johnson Net Profit Turns Profitable
Prism Johnson Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 113 crore vs loss of Rs 5.6 crore YoY
- Revenue up 2.6% at Rs 1,835 crore vs Rs 1,789 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 26.4% at Rs 220 crore vs Rs 174 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 12% vs 9.7% YoY
- Q1 included a one-time gain of Rs 33 crore
- Other income at Rs 22 crore vs Rs 8.2 crore YoY
Q1 Results Live: Godrej Consumer Products Business Performance
- India business up 11% at Rs 2,557 crore YoY
- Africa business up 47% at Rs 1,006 crore YoY
- Indonesia business up 15% at Rs 487 crore YoY
- To pay interim dividend of Rs 5 per share
Q1 Results Live: Godrej Consumer Products Net Profit Rises 11.5%
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 11.5% at Rs 505 crore vs Rs 453 crore YoY
- Revenue up 18.3% at Rs 4,225 crore vs Rs 3,571 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 15.7% at Rs 802 crore vs Rs 693 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 19% vs 19.4% YoY
Q1 Results Live: GK Energy Net Profit Rises 62.2%
GK Energy Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 62.2% at Rs 60 crore vs Rs 37 crore YoY
- Revenue up 55.4% at Rs 505 crore vs Rs 325 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 44.9% at Rs 83.3 crore vs Rs 57.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 16.5% vs 17.7% YoY
Britannia Q1 Earnings Concall Highlights
In its Q1 earnings concall, Britannia said it expects to take price hikes of around 1.5% going forward as it navigates rising input costs. The company said it mitigated nearly half of the inflationary impact by absorbing costs, while the remaining half was addressed through shrinkflation.
Management cautioned that margins could remain under pressure due to elevated raw material costs and flagged uncertainty around flour prices amid El Niño-related weather risks and the monsoon. Advertising and promotional spending also grew faster than revenue during the June quarter as the company continued to invest behind its brands.
Q1 Results Live: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through the busiest day of the season yet. Over 200 companies report results today, including SBI, BEML, Titan, PFC, Ola Electric Mobility, Hindalco and more.
We'll be tracking results and management commentary across sectors through the day, from consumer goods and autos to banking, pharma, energy and metals.
Stay with us as the numbers come in.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.