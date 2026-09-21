Vibe Box Office Collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmu Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Mints This Amount

Vibe saw a drop in collections on its first Monday after showing steady growth through its opening weekend. The Kunal Kemmu directorial collected less on Day 4 as the action film entered the weekday phase of its theatrical run.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

Vibe collected Rs 36 lakh net in India on Day 4. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 7.81 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 9.36 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The film recorded an overall occupancy of 10% on Monday.

Day-Wise Collection

Vibe opened with Rs 1.70 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs 2.75 crore on Day 2. The film then recorded its highest collection of the opening weekend with Rs 3 crore on Day 3.

The film has now added Rs 36 lakh on Day 4, taking its four-day India net collection to Rs 7.81 crore.

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About The Film

Vibe is a Hindi action-comedy about best friends Bugs and Hardik, whose ordinary lives take a dangerous turn when they are pulled into a secret mission to stop a terrorist threat. With no combat experience, the unlikely duo must rely on their instincts and friendship to complete the mission and protect the country.

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the Hindi action-comedy was released on September 18, 2026, marking his return to the director's chair after Madgaon Express. Kaushal Shah serves as the cinematographer.

The film stars Kunal Kemmu as Hardik Sharma, Sparsh Shrivastava as Bhagirath aka Bugs, Preity G. Zinta as Madam H, Vanshika Dhir as Kareena, Yashpal Sharma as Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav as Bansi and Sharmila Tagore as the Home Minister in key roles.

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