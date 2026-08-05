Stock Market Today Live: Nifty Fluctuates, Sensex Gains 170 Points; Neuland Laboratories, Navin Fluorine Gain Up To 6%

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Indian benchmark indices fluctuated between gains and losses as gains in Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were offset by the losses in Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid. The NSE Nifty 50 24,638. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex traded 0.2% or 170 points higher at 78,747.

Elsewhere, Asian stock markets were mostly lower on Thursday as investors assessed prospects for increased shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and took cues from a mixed finish on Wall Street.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.64%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.74% and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1.56%. Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.25%, while China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.30%.

Developments around the Strait of Hormuz remained a key focus for markets. Iran said it had reached an agreement with Oman over a proposed shipping route through the waterway, raising expectations that more energy cargoes could move through the strait.

Oil prices held near their recent lows as traders assessed the possibility of improving shipping flows. Brent crude traded around $79 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $75. Crude prices have fallen about 11% over the first three sessions of the week.

Investors are also watching for progress towards a broader agreement between Iran and the United States that could facilitate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and reduce the risk of further disruption to energy supplies.

Wall Street provided mixed cues overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.24 points, or 0.49%, to a record close, extending its winning streak to five sessions. The S&P 500 slipped 0.17% and ended a four-day run of gains, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.83%.

U.S. equity futures were subdued as markets awaited another round of corporate earnings. Dow futures gained 92 points, or 0.2%, and S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures edged lower.

Investors will continue to track developments involving the Strait of Hormuz, movements in crude prices and corporate earnings for further direction.