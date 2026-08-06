JPMorgan CEO Dimon Says Leverage In Market Is 'Pretty High'

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said that market leverage — including prime brokerage, hedge funds, exchange traded funds and Treasury market arbitrage — is running high.

“Market leverage is pretty high,” Dimon said Wednesday in an interview on CNBC. “When you have that, you do have a higher chance that something will disrupt the market in a quick way and people will get rattled over it.”

Last week, hedge fund Situational Awareness — which had used leverage to bet on artificial-intelligence stocks — struck a deal to offload a chunk of its public stock book to Citadel after facing a pressure from a rout in the tech stocks. Dimon said Wednesday that “the market handled that very well.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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