Bezos Cuts Amazon Stake By $350 Million In Year's First Sale

Jeff Bezos unloaded almost $350 million in Amazon.com Inc. stock as it hit a record on Monday, his first sale of the company's shares this year.

The transaction, which was disclosed in a Form 4 filing released after Wednesday's market close, represented only a fraction of the up to 15 million shares worth more than $4 billion that the billionaire said he proposed to sell in a separate filing released two days earlier.

Bezos' wealth has climbed $38.7 billion this year to $292 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as the e-commerce retailer's shares have gained 18%. Amazon recently became the fifth firm to surpass $3 trillion in market value after reporting strong revenues for its cloud-computing business last week.

Even after the sale, he remains Amazon's largest shareholder by far with an 8.16% stake.

ALSO READ: Amazon Bucks Wall Street Rally, Shares Fall 2% On Jeff Bezos' $4 Billion Stake Sale Plan

A spokesperson for Seattle-based Amazon didn't respond to a request for comment.

Bezos, 62, has ramped up his sales of Amazon stock in recent years, unloading more than $38 billion in shares since 2020 alone, after previously selling less than $10 billion since Amazon's 1997 initial public offering. Over the course of nine trading days in 2024 he sold more than $8.5 billion in stock.

Since the beginning of 2025, he's also contributed Amazon shares currently worth more than $1 billion to nonprofit organizations, according to filings.

ALSO READ: Will Jeff Bezos Buy Into Liverpool FC? Amit Bhatia Consortium Eyes Stake In $6-Billion Premier League Club

The jump in share sales comes as the billionaire has spent more conspicuously in recent years. After moving to Florida in late 2023, Bezos has spent more than $230 million on real estate in the Miami area as well as laying out about $500 million for a 417-foot superyacht.

Blue Origin, the aerospace company he founded in 2000, is also raising external funds for the first time at a valuation of $130 billion after previously being entirely self-funded by Bezos.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.