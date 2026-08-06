Who Is Shreya Kalra? Lock Upp Season 2 Winner Takes Home Rs 1 Crore

Shreya Kalra has won Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, beating television actor Shivangi Joshi in the grand finale. Along with the trophy, she took home a Rs 1 crore cash prize after spending weeks as one of the strongest contestants in the competition.

The winner was chosen through votes from the jailers, former contestants and the Janta Ki Jury.

What Happened In The Finale?

The finale began with a series of Agnipariksha tasks. Ram Kapoor was the first finalist to be eliminated after losing the opening physical challenge. Yogesh Rawat then entered the top three by winning the Bluff Master round, which led to Shilpa Shinde's elimination.

The remaining contestants then answered questions from a panel of celebrities and journalists. After the jury voting, Yogesh was eliminated, leaving Shreya and Shivangi as the final two contestants.

Shreya was eventually declared the winner, while Shivangi finished as the first runner-up.

Who Is Shreya Kalra?

Born in 1997, Shreya Kalra is an Indore-based social media influencer, content creator, actress and model. She has also completed her MBA. She first became popular on TikTok through her dance and lip-sync videos. After TikTok was banned in India, she built a large following on Instagram and YouTube by sharing fashion, lifestyle and entertainment content.

Her Career Before Lock Upp

Shreya made her reality TV debut in 2020 as a wildcard contestant on MTV Roadies Revolution, where she was part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. She has also appeared in the Times Music song Zariya Tu with Paras Kalnawat, co-hosted The Society Season 2 with Munawar Faruqui, launched her podcast Don't Spill Too Much, and acted in several OTT mini-series.

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Journey Inside Lock Upp

Shreya became one of the most talked-about contestants because of her fearless attitude and strong gameplay. She was involved in several arguments with contestants, including Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Choudhary and Shilpa Shinde.

One of the biggest controversies of the season happened when Shreya revealed a personal secret about Akanksha, which led to criticism from many contestants.

Despite the backlash, she continued to play confidently and remained one of the strongest competitors. Many viewers even started calling the season "The Shreya Kalra Show" because of her strong presence.

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