Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Hero MotoCorp is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 6 after reporting better-than-industry volume growth in the June quarter. Investors will watch margin performance, the impact of higher commodity costs, progress in the VIDA EV business and management's 14–16% EBITDA margin guidance.

Here's everything investors need to know before Hero MotoCorp announces its Q1 FY27 earnings.

Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing, Hero MotoCorp stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Aug. 6, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing did not mention any proposal regarding the declaration of an interim dividend. For FY26, the Board of Directors had recommended a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share (3,750% on a face value of Rs 2 each).

“Recommendation of final dividend @ 3,750% i.e. Rs. 75/- per share (face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share), subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The payment of dividend will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing 43rd AGM,” the company said while announcing its Q4FY26 results.

Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings conference call with analysts and investors on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. IST to discuss the Q1FY27 financial and operational performance.

Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will focus on these key metrics and factors when Hero MotoCorp reports its Q1FY27 earnings:

EBITDA Margin

Gross Margin

Revenue

PAT

Volume Growth

Scooter Growth

Exports

VIDA business commentary

FY27 guidance

Hero MotoCorp Share Price Performance

Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. have gained 4.35% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has risen 10.42% in the last one month, while it is down 5.86% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 6.25%, while it has gained 27.15% over the past one year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 6,388.50 on the NSE on Dec. 5, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 4,201.00 on July 31, 2025.

Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company was closed for designated persons from July 1, 2026, and will remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of the Q1FY27 financial results.

Hero MotoCorp Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Hero MotoCorp reported a 30.18% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 12,978.28 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 9,969.81 crore in Q4FY25. Total income grew 28.74% YoY to Rs 13,188.32 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 10,244 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated profit after tax surged 26.11% YoY to Rs 1,473.92 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,168.75 crore in Q4FY25.

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