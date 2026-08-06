Q1 Results Live Updates: LIC, Trent, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia, Lupin Earnings In Focus
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as LIC, Trent, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia, Lupin and 160+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on August 6, 2026!
Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as LIC, Trent, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia, Lupin and others are in focus today.
At least 160+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Thursday, continuing the buzz on D-Street. Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans.
Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights such as LIC, Trent, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia, Lupin, among others. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Thursday, August 6, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Anup Engineering Net Profit Falls 97.8%
Anup Engineering Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 97.8% at Rs 0.6 crore vs Rs 26.7 crore YoY
- Revenue down 28.6% at Rs 125 crore vs Rs 175 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 77.7% at Rs 9 crore vs Rs 40.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 7.2% vs 23.1% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Biocon Sees GLP-1 Portfolio, New Launches Driving Growth
Biocon said it continued to strengthen its regional supply network during the June quarter, with generic liraglutide contributing across multiple markets. The company said its GLP-1 portfolio remains a key growth driver and does not expect any material increase in competition in the generics space.
Management added that contributions from new product launches are picking up and are expected to scale further in the coming quarters, with the Aflibercept launch likely to be a key growth driver going forward.
Q1 Results Live: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through one of the busiest days of the season. Over 160 companies report results today, including LIC, Trent, Hero Motocorp and more.
We'll be tracking results and management commentary across sectors through the day, from consumer goods and autos to banking, pharma, energy and metals.
Stay with us as the numbers come in.
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