Chandigarh Court Summons Salman Khan, Sister Alvira In 'Being Human' Jewellery Case

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri have been summoned by a Chandigarh district court in an alleged cheating case related to a Being Human Jewellery franchise.

The summons also names the directors of Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd, the company licensed to operate the jewellery business under the Being Human brand.

How The Case Started

The legal proceedings stem from a complaint filed by Arun Gupta, a Chandigarh-based businessman, who claims he suffered heavy financial losses after investing in a Being Human Jewellery showroom in Manimajra.

According to the complaint, Gupta invested nearly Rs 3 crore, including around Rs 1 crore on setting up the showroom, after signing a franchise agreement with the company.

Businessman's Allegations

According to Gupta, he invested in the franchise after being assured of business support, marketing assistance and a steady supply of jewellery. However, he alleged that the company failed to deliver on these promises once the outlet opened.

He further claimed that the store responsible for supplying Being Human Jewellery had remained shut from February 2020, disrupting inventory and affecting sales. Gupta also accused six people linked to the company of misleading him about the franchise and convincing him to invest.

According to reports, Gupta said Salman Khan's association with the Being Human brand was one of the reasons he decided to invest. He alleged that the promised promotional support never came and, after failing to resolve the issue with the company, he approached the court.

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Company's Response

The company has denied the allegations, stating that Salman Khan had no direct role in the 2018 agreement.

It further said the Salman Khan Foundation had only licensed the Being Human brand in 2015, while Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd was responsible for running, marketing and selling the jewellery business.

What Happens Next

The issuance of summons is a routine legal procedure and does not establish wrongdoing. The allegations will be examined by the court, with the next hearing scheduled for October 5.

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