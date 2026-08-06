Navin Fluorine Goes From Strength To Strength, Says IDBI Capital After Q1 Beat — Check Revised Target Price

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IDBI Capital Report

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. remained in focus after brokerage firm IDBI Capital reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock and revised its target price to Rs 9,235, citing strong June-quarter earnings, healthy demand across key business segments and a robust growth pipeline. The brokerage sees around 21% upside from current levels.

The brokerage noted that Navin Fluorine posted an impressive set of Q1 FY27 numbers, with revenue rising 44% YoY, Ebitda climbing 73%, and profit after tax surging 108%.

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The growth was broad-based, driven by strong volumes and demand across the company's three major verticals: High Performance Products (HPP), Specialty Chemicals and CDMO.

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