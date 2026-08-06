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Navin Fluorine Goes From Strength To Strength, Says IDBI Capital After Q1 Beat — Check Revised Target Price

Navin Fluorine International remained in focus after IDBI Capital said the specialty chemicals maker is well-positioned for future growth, driven by robust momentum across its High Performance Products (HPP), Specialty Chemicals and CDMO businesses.

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Navin Fluorine Goes From Strength To Strength, Says IDBI Capital After Q1 Beat — Check Revised Target Price
IDBI Capital remains sanguine on Navin Fluorine's capabilities in the key business verticals and their readiness for future growth through incubating the advanced materials segment.
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Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. remained in focus after brokerage firm IDBI Capital reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock and revised its target price to Rs 9,235, citing strong June-quarter earnings, healthy demand across key business segments and a robust growth pipeline. The brokerage sees around 21% upside from current levels.

The brokerage noted that Navin Fluorine posted an impressive set of Q1 FY27 numbers, with revenue rising 44% YoY, Ebitda climbing 73%, and profit after tax surging 108%.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel In Focus: Motilal Oswal Lifts Target Price After Strong Q1 Show — Check The Bull And Bear Cases

The growth was broad-based, driven by strong volumes and demand across the company's three major verticals: High Performance Products (HPP), Specialty Chemicals and CDMO.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Capital Navin Fluorine Q1.pdf
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