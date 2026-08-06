Cigarette Stock Slips: Godfrey Phillips Ends Six-Day Winning Run Amid Profit Booking

Godfrey Phillips India shares snapped a six-session winning streak on Thursday, slipping as much as 1.5% to an intraday low of Rs 2,290 as investors booked profits after the recent rally.

At 10:25 am, the stock was trading 1.33% lower at Rs 2,294. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16% at 78,708.

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The decline comes after the stock surged 14.6% over the previous six trading sessions, leading some investors to lock in gains.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "After a six-day rally, some profit booking is natural. The stock remains in an overall positive trend, with Rs 2,150 acting as a key support level. As long as it holds above that level, the broader outlook remains constructive."

The pullback also follows a weak set of June-quarter earnings.

Godfrey Phillips reported a 44.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 198 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 356 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, or topline, fell 19% to Rs 1,206 crore from Rs 1,486 crore a year ago.

Operating performance weakened as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 46.2% to Rs 182 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 15.1% from 22.7% in the year-ago period, reflecting pressure on profitability.

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