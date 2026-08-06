Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Now At 88.7% Capacity; IMD Predicts Moderate Rains

Mumbai's seven water-supplying lakes crossed the 90% storage mark earlier this week for the first time this monsoon. While water levels have eased slightly since then, storage remains healthy.
According to the latest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data released at 6 am on Thursday, the city's seven reservoirs hold 12,84,608 million litres of water, or 88.76% of their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today: August 6,2026
|Lake
|2026 Live Storage (ML)
|2026 % Full
|2025 Live Storage (ML)
|2025 % Full
|YoY Change (ML)
|Upper Vaitarna
|178,970
|78.83%
|187,905
|82.76%
|-8,935
|Modak Sagar
|128,925
|100.00%
|128,925
|100.00%
|0
|Tansa
|144,240
|99.42%
|142,887
|98.49%
|1353
|Middle Vaitarna
|178,035
|91.99%
|184,535
|95.35%
|-6,500
|Bhatsa
|618,694
|86.28%
|620,232
|86.50%
|-1,538
|Vihar
|27,698
|100.00%
|20,267
|73.17%
|7431
|Tulsi
|8,046
|100.00%
|6,826
|84.84%
|1220
|Total
|1,284,608
|88.76%
|1,291,577
|89.24%
|-6,969
Three reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, remain at full capacity, while Tansa is just 0.58 percentage points away from being completely full. Compared with the same day last year, Mumbai's total water stock is lower by 6,969 million litres, though reservoir levels remain sufficient for the city's water needs. Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest water-supplying reservoir, is currently at 86.28% capacity.
Catchment Areas: Rainfall Received Over Past 24 Hours
- Tansa: 51 mm
- Bhatsa: 38 mm
- Middle Vaitarna: 32 mm
- Modak Sagar: 27 mm
- Vihar: 27 mm
- Upper Vaitarna: 25 mm
- Tulsi: 20 mm
The report also notes that Middle Vaitarna's WSCPO gate was closed on August 6, while Upper Vaitarna stopped releasing water on the same day. Vihar Lake began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi on July 7, Tansa on July 22, and Modak Sagar on July 23.
With reservoir levels close to 89% of capacity, Mumbai currently faces no immediate risk of water supply cuts.
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Mumbai Weather Forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Mumbai city and suburbs over the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain near 26 degrees Celsius. The weather agency has forecast light to moderate rain over Mumbai on August 7 and 8, followed by moderate rainfall on August 9 and 10.
Mumbai Tide Timings
Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in City and Suburbs.#WeatherUpdate #MumbaiWeatherupdate#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/AmTt9s30eW— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 6, 2026
According to the BMC, Mumbai will witness a high tide of 3.63 metres at 4:35 pm on Thursday, followed by a low tide of 1.19 metres at 11:06 pm.
On Friday, August 7, the first high tide is expected at 6:26 am with a height of 3.47 metres, while the low tide is forecast at 12:04 pm at 2.43 metres.
The IMD expects rain to continue across Mumbai and adjoining catchment areas over the next few days, which could help sustain healthy reservoir levels through August.
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