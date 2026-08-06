Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Now At 88.7% Capacity; IMD Predicts Moderate Rains

Mumbai's seven water-supplying lakes crossed the 90% storage mark earlier this week for the first time this monsoon. While water levels have eased slightly since then, storage remains healthy.

According to the latest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data released at 6 am on Thursday, the city's seven reservoirs hold 12,84,608 million litres of water, or 88.76% of their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today: August 6,2026

Lake 2026 Live Storage (ML) 2026 % Full 2025 Live Storage (ML) 2025 % Full YoY Change (ML) Upper Vaitarna 178,970 78.83% 187,905 82.76% -8,935 Modak Sagar 128,925 100.00% 128,925 100.00% 0 Tansa 144,240 99.42% 142,887 98.49% 1353 Middle Vaitarna 178,035 91.99% 184,535 95.35% -6,500 Bhatsa 618,694 86.28% 620,232 86.50% -1,538 Vihar 27,698 100.00% 20,267 73.17% 7431 Tulsi 8,046 100.00% 6,826 84.84% 1220 Total 1,284,608 88.76% 1,291,577 89.24% -6,969

Three reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, remain at full capacity, while Tansa is just 0.58 percentage points away from being completely full. Compared with the same day last year, Mumbai's total water stock is lower by 6,969 million litres, though reservoir levels remain sufficient for the city's water needs. Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest water-supplying reservoir, is currently at 86.28% capacity.

Catchment Areas: Rainfall Received Over Past 24 Hours

Tansa: 51 mm

Bhatsa: 38 mm

Middle Vaitarna: 32 mm

Modak Sagar: 27 mm

Vihar: 27 mm

Upper Vaitarna: 25 mm

Tulsi: 20 mm

The report also notes that Middle Vaitarna's WSCPO gate was closed on August 6, while Upper Vaitarna stopped releasing water on the same day. Vihar Lake began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi on July 7, Tansa on July 22, and Modak Sagar on July 23.

With reservoir levels close to 89% of capacity, Mumbai currently faces no immediate risk of water supply cuts.

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Mumbai Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Mumbai city and suburbs over the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain near 26 degrees Celsius. The weather agency has forecast light to moderate rain over Mumbai on August 7 and 8, followed by moderate rainfall on August 9 and 10.

Mumbai Tide Timings

According to the BMC, Mumbai will witness a high tide of 3.63 metres at 4:35 pm on Thursday, followed by a low tide of 1.19 metres at 11:06 pm.

On Friday, August 7, the first high tide is expected at 6:26 am with a height of 3.47 metres, while the low tide is forecast at 12:04 pm at 2.43 metres.

The IMD expects rain to continue across Mumbai and adjoining catchment areas over the next few days, which could help sustain healthy reservoir levels through August.

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