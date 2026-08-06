The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 20: Christopher Nolan Film Records Minor Dip In India, Check Earnings

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues its impressive box office run in India. While collections dipped slightly on its third Wednesday, the fantasy epic is holding firm in its third week.

Here's how the film performed on Day 20.

Box Office Day 20

The Odyssey collected Rs 2.15 crore net from 1,205 shows on Day 20, registering a 10.4% decline from Tuesday's Rs 2.40 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 156.40 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 186.44 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The English version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 2 crore with 48% occupancy. The Hindi version collected Rs 0.12 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions added Rs 0.02 crore and Rs 0.01 crore, respectively.

Like previous days, occupancy improved as the day progressed, with the strongest footfalls recorded during the evening and night shows.

From Opening Day To Now

The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore, Rs 21.90 crore, Rs 8 crore, Rs 8.35 crore, Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 6.15 crore over the next six days, ending its opening week with Rs 90.30 crore.

In its second week, The Odyssey collected Rs 6.85 crore on Day 8 (July 24), followed by Rs 11.05 crore on Day 9 and Rs 11.45 crore on Day 10. It then earned Rs 3.85 crore, Rs 4.75 crore, Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 2.75 crore from the second Monday to Thursday, taking its two-week total to Rs 135.25 crore.

The third week began with Rs 3.15 crore on (July 31). It climbed to Rs 5.80 crore on Day 16 and Rs 5.65 crore on Day 17. Collections dropped to Rs 2 crore on the third Monday, followed by Rs 2.40 crore on the third Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: MCU Blockbuster Becomes Highest Grosser Of 2026

About The Film

The Odyssey is a fantasy action epic inspired by Homer's ancient Greek poem of the same name.

The story follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he embarks on a dangerous journey home after the Trojan War, encountering mythical creatures such as Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso along the way.

Released in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026, the film reportedly carries a budget of around USD 250 million (approximately Rs 2,100 crore). Its star-studded cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o in key roles.

ALSO READ: Homecoming To Odyssey: Rise Of Tom Holland, Zendaya As Hollywood's 'Brand New' Box Office Power Couple

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.