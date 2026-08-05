Homecoming To Odyssey: Rise Of Tom Holland, Zendaya As Hollywood's 'Brand New' Box Office Power Couple

Tom Holland and Zendaya have always been among Hollywood's most popular couples. In 2026, however, they are proving to be much more than that.

With multiple blockbuster films dominating theatres at the same time, the newly married stars are emerging as the industry's biggest box office power couple.

Two Blockbusters, One Couple

Their latest success comes with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide to become one of the biggest films of the year and another blockbuster for the couple.

While Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to draw audiences worldwide, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is enjoying an equally impressive run at the global box office. The epic has already earned more than $900 million worldwide and is steadily moving towards the billion-dollar mark.

Interestingly, the two stars share the screen in both films. Holland plays Peter Parker in Spider-Man and Telemachus in The Odyssey, while Zendaya reprises her role as MJ in Marvel's superhero franchise and portrays the goddess Athena in Nolan's epic.

Tom Holland And Zendaya's Record Year

Tom Holland has reached a milestone that very few actors achieve before turning 30. With nearly $12 billion in worldwide box office collections, he is now the highest-grossing actor aged 30 or under.

One reason behind this achievement is that he was cast as Spider-Man at a younger age than Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, giving him more time in the role. This also allowed him to appear in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including the hugely successful Avengers movies, which helped boost his worldwide box office earnings.

Meanwhile, Zendaya is also on course for a milestone that only a few Hollywood actors have achieved in a single calendar year. She is set to return as Chani in Dune: Part Three, one of the most anticipated films of the year. If the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel performs as expected, the actor could appear in films that collectively earn more than $3 billion worldwide in 2026.

ALSO READ: Explained: Tom Holland's Journey To Becoming World's Highest-Grossing Young Actor

Their Combined Net Worth

Their blockbuster careers have also translated into impressive financial success.

According to publicly available estimates from Comic Basics, Holland's net worth is around $25 million, built through projects including the Spider-Man films, The Impossible, Cherry and The Devil All the Time. He has also ventured into business with his non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero.

Zendaya's estimated net worth stands at approximately $40 million, thanks to major projects such as Euphoria, The Greatest Showman, Challengers, the Dune franchise and Marvel films.

Together, the couple's combined estimated net worth is around $65 million, although neither actor has publicly confirmed those figures.

From Co-Stars To Life Partners

Holland and Zendaya first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their friendship gradually turned into a relationship, which became public in 2021. The couple later got engaged before quietly tying the knot, with Holland confirming their marriage earlier this year.

As their careers continue to soar, Tom Holland and Zendaya have emerged as one of Hollywood's rare couples enjoying extraordinary success both individually and together.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: MCU Film Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

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