Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan Gets One-Year Extension In Tenure

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a one-year extension in service for Cabinet Secretary Dr T.V. Somanathan, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The extension will take effect beyond August 30, 2026, allowing the senior IAS officer of the 1987 Tamil Nadu cadre to continue as the country's top bureaucrat for another year.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Dr. T.V. Somanathan, IAS (TN:87) as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year beyond 30.08.2026," the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

(This is a developing story)

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