Navin Fluorine Q1 Results: Profit Doubles, Margin Expands; Revenue Tops Rs 1,000 Crore

Navin Fluorine International Ltd posted a strong set of June-quarter results, with higher revenue and improved operating efficiency driving a sharp increase in profit.

The specialty chemicals maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 243 crore for the first quarter, more than doubling from Rs 117.1 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

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Revenue from operations climbed 44% year-on-year to Rs 1,045 crore, compared with Rs 725 crore a year earlier, reflecting strong business momentum across its operations.Operating performance also strengthened considerably during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 72.6% to Rs 357 crore, up from Rs 207 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Ebitda margin expanded to 34.2%, compared with 28.5% in the same quarter last year, indicating improved operating efficiency and a favourable business mix despite a challenging global environment for the chemicals sector.

The strong margin expansion outpaced revenue growth, suggesting better cost management and higher profitability across key business segments.

The quarterly performance underscores Navin Fluorine's continued earnings momentum as demand for high-value fluorochemicals and specialty products remains resilient. Investors are likely to watch management commentary for updates on capacity expansion, order inflows and the outlook for the remainder of the financial year amid evolving global demand conditions.

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