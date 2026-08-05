Whirlpool Share Price Fall 4% As Q1Net Profit Falls, Company Announces Changes In Senior Management

Whirlpool of India Ltd. shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after the home appliances maker reported a sharp decline in its June quarter profitability despite posting double-digit revenue growth.

The stock is trading at Rs 788.9 apiece on NSE around 2.45 pm today, down from its previous close at Rs 820.5.

Margin Pressure Weighs On Quarterly Performance

Whirlpool reported a mixed set of results for the first quarter of FY27, with higher sales but weaker profitability.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 29.5% year-on-year to Rs 103 crore from Rs 146 crore, even as revenue from operations rose 12.1% to Rs 2,727 crore from Rs 2,432 crore in the same quarter last year.

Margins, however, remained under pressure. Ebitda dropped 33.9% to Rs 139 crore from Rs 211 crore a year ago, while the Ebitda margin narrowed to 5.1% from 8.7%.

The sharp decline in operating margins outweighed the strong revenue growth, weighing on investor sentiment and dragging the stock lower.

Company Announces Senior Management Changes

Along with its quarterly results, Whirlpool's board approved multiple changes to its senior management team based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Anish Ahuja, currently Head of Service at Whirlpool of India, will, going forward, be the Chief Operating Officer at Whirlpool of India Kitchen Appliances Ltd. (Elica India), a material subsidiary of the company, with effect from Sept. 1, 2026. In his new role, he will report to Pralhad Bhutada, CEO and Managing Director of Elica India.

The company also said that Ankit Gupta, Head of Manufacturing Finance, has resigned and will step down effective Aug. 14, 2026, to pursue opportunities outside the company.

To fill the vacancy, Whirlpool has appointed Sourav Chakravarty as Head of Manufacturing Finance with effect from Aug. 10, 2026. He will report to Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Aditya Jain. Chakravarty is a Chartered Accountant with around 18 years of experience. Before joining Whirlpool, he worked at ITC Ltd.

Stock Down 40% Over a Year

Shares of Whirlpool are not only down today, but have been under pressure for a prolonged period.

In the past year, the stock declined over 40%, and around 12% in 2026, and today's decline further added to the slump.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 35.25 times, and has a market cap of Rs 10,220 crore as at the end of the previous session.

Also Read: Q1 Results Live Updates: Whirlpool Profit Falls 30%; Power Grid, Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech Earnings In Focus

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