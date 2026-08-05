Stranger Things Most-Watched Streaming Show Of 2026 First Half: Nielsen Report

Netflix's Stranger Things emerged as the most-watched streaming title during the first six months of 2026, according to media audience measurement firm Nielsen.

The final season of the sci-fi drama generated 23.26 billion viewing minutes between December 29, 2025, and June 28, 2026, making it the biggest streaming title across all platforms during the period, according to the latest Streaming Landscape 2026: Trends from the First Half of the Year report.

The report also highlights a noticeable shift in viewing habits. Three streaming originals secured places in the overall top 10 rankings, compared to only one original at the halfway stage in 2025. In addition, five titles crossed the 20-billion-minute mark this year, while only two managed that feat during the same period last year.

Top Streaming Titles Of The Year So Far

Following Stranger Things, Disney+'s Bluey recorded 22.81 billion viewing minutes, while HBO Max's The Pitt ranked third with 21.12 billion minutes. Rounding out the top five were Grey's Anatomy with 20.41 billion minutes across Hulu and Netflix, and The Big Bang Theory with 20.40 billion minutes on HBO Max.

The remaining titles in the overall top 10 included Bridgerton (17.15 billion), SpongeBob SquarePants (16.89 billion), Family Guy (15.96 billion), Bob's Burgers (15.01 billion) and Paw Patrol (13.56 billion viewing minutes).

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Originals, Unscripted Shows And Movies Shine

According to Nielsen, Stranger Things also concluded its five-season run by extending its record as the most-watched streaming original of all time. The series additionally set a new weekly Nielsen Streaming Top 10 record after accumulating 8.65 billion viewing minutes during the week of December 29, 2025, to January 4, 2026, which coincided with its series finale.

Among other original series, The Pitt benefited from a stronger second season, while Landman (12.40 billion minutes), Fallout (7.98 billion), Paradise (5.66 billion) and One Piece (5.66 billion) also delivered solid streaming performances.

The report further noted an increase in unscripted programming, with five reality series making the mid-year rankings. These included The Traitors (7.74 billion minutes), Love Island USA (7.62 billion), Love Is Blind (5.54 billion), The First 48 (11.33 billion) and Survivor (9.36 billion). The Traitors and Love Island USA were particularly popular among viewers aged 18 to 34.

In the movie category, Zootopia 2 topped children's streaming films with 6.54 billion viewing minutes, ahead of KPop Demon Hunters with 5.59 billion. Among general audience films, Netflix's The Rip, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, led with 4.43 billion viewing minutes, followed by War Machine with 3.53 billion, as per Nielsen.

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