Bengaluru Rapido Driver Threatens Woman Over App Glitch; Company Issues Apology

A Bengaluru-based brand and content marketer has alleged that a glitch in the Rapido app left her stranded at the wrong destination and led to a threatening confrontation with an auto-rickshaw driver, raising fresh concerns about the ride-hailing platform's safety and verification processes.

Priya Kadakia shared her experience in a now-viral Instagram reel, captioned: "you treat safety as a joke, your app glitch put me in such a threat today."

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In a video shared online, Kadakia said she booked an auto at around 9 am to travel from her home to her office, approximately 18 km away. According to her, the ride took an unexpected turn when the driver followed a destination displayed on his version of the Rapido app, which differed from the office location she had entered when booking.

"He ended my ride there and told me that this is where your drop location is showing," Kadakia said in the reel, claiming the app had incorrectly mapped the destination.

Despite the alleged routing discrepancy, Kadakia said the fare displayed on the app remained around Rs 350. She claimed she informed the driver that the mismatch appeared to be a platform glitch and paid the amount shown on the application.

However, the situation allegedly escalated after the trip ended. Kadakia claimed the driver demanded additional money, insisting he should be paid for the longer route shown on his app. According to her, the driver allegedly got out of the auto and aggressively confronted her over the fare.

"He started coming all the way on my face, started threatening me," she said. "I am trying to call safety line, I am trying to call cops but I am not getting any calls," she said in the video, adding that a support representative apologised for her experience but did not immediately resolve the situation.

She further alleged that her attempts to seek assistance through Rapido's safety channels were unsuccessful. While a support representative apologised for her experience, she said the issue was not immediately resolved.

According to Kadakia, local residents noticed the confrontation and came to her assistance. She claimed neighbours helped her reach a nearby police station and brought police personnel to the location.

By the time officers arrived, she alleged, the driver had already fled. "The auto driver registered with Rapido is not even the same guy that came to pick me up," she said.

Kadakia also claimed authorities later found that the individual who picked her up was not the same person registered on the Rapido platform, renewing concerns about identity verification and safety checks on ride-hailing services.

The video prompted several users to share similar experiences in the comments section. Some alleged fare glitches, demands for additional payments, and inadequate responses from customer support, while others claimed they felt unsupported after reporting safety-related concerns.

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"We sincerely apologise for the unprofessional behaviour and the inconvenience caused during your ride," the company wrote in the comment section. "As discussed over the call, the safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority," the company said, adding that it had removed the captain from its platform and was evaluating additional measures to strengthen safeguards against similar cases.

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