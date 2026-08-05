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Biocon Q1 Results: Profit Spikes 350%, Revenue Exceeds Rs 4,300 Crore

Biocon Q1 profit surged 348% to Rs. 141 crore as revenue rose 10% to Rs. 4,336 crore. Biosimilars and generics led growth, while EBITDA margin remained stable.

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Biocon Q1 Results: Profit Spikes 350%, Revenue Exceeds Rs 4,300 Crore
Biocon Ltd. reported a 348.4% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 141 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 31.4 crore in the year-ago period.
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  • Biocon's Q1FY27 net profit rose 348.4% to Rs 141 crore from Rs 31.4 crore year ago
  • Revenue increased 10% YoY to Rs 4,336 crore, with EBITDA margin stable at 19.53%
  • Core Biopharma, including biosimilars and generics, drove the strong quarterly performance
How will the new Eylea biosimilar impact future sales?

Biocon reported strong growth in Q1FY27, with profit rising sharply and revenue crossing Rs 4,300 crore. The company reported a 348.4% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 141 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 31.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 10% YoY to Rs 4,336 crore, from Rs 3,942 crore in Q1FY26. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 10.6% to Rs 847 crore from Rs 766 crore, while the EBITDA margin was broadly stable at 19.53%, compared with 19.43% a year earlier.

Also Read: Biocon-Mylan Share Sale: Bernstein Retains 'Underperform', Flags Three Key Risks Ahead

The stronger quarter was led by Biocon's core Biopharma business, which includes biosimilars and generics. Biosimilars revenue rose 16% to Rs 2,855 crore, while generics revenue increased 21% to Rs 760 crore, as per the exchnage filings .

In contrast, the company's services business reported a 16% decline to Rs 736 crore, making the mix of growth an important factor for investors.

In today's trading session, Biocon shares were at Rs 425.20, up 0.76% at 3:30 pm on August 5. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 428.65 and a low of Rs 422.30, against the previous close of Rs 422.00.

Also Read: Biocon Shares Rise After Mylan's Exit Following Rs 3,676-Crore Stake Sale

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