Biocon Q1 Results: Profit Spikes 350%, Revenue Exceeds Rs 4,300 Crore

Biocon reported strong growth in Q1FY27, with profit rising sharply and revenue crossing Rs 4,300 crore. The company reported a 348.4% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 141 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 31.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 10% YoY to Rs 4,336 crore, from Rs 3,942 crore in Q1FY26. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 10.6% to Rs 847 crore from Rs 766 crore, while the EBITDA margin was broadly stable at 19.53%, compared with 19.43% a year earlier.

Also Read: Biocon-Mylan Share Sale: Bernstein Retains 'Underperform', Flags Three Key Risks Ahead

The stronger quarter was led by Biocon's core Biopharma business, which includes biosimilars and generics. Biosimilars revenue rose 16% to Rs 2,855 crore, while generics revenue increased 21% to Rs 760 crore, as per the exchnage filings .

In contrast, the company's services business reported a 16% decline to Rs 736 crore, making the mix of growth an important factor for investors.

In today's trading session, Biocon shares were at Rs 425.20, up 0.76% at 3:30 pm on August 5. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 428.65 and a low of Rs 422.30, against the previous close of Rs 422.00.

Also Read: Biocon Shares Rise After Mylan's Exit Following Rs 3,676-Crore Stake Sale

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