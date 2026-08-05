JPMorgan's Dimon Rallies 40+ Firms Against AI Risks After Likening Mythos To 'Ballistic Missiles'

As corporate America quickly adopts the emerging technology, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is asking business executives to join a US-focused industry organisation to address concerns posed by AI, according to a report.

Reuters, citing sources, reported that Dimon has personally contacted CEOs of other significant regional banks and IT firms to recruit them to the project, which he is growing from the Alliance for Critical Infrastructure, a group that JPM assisted in founding.

The ACI and Dimon have also reached out to other potential members in an attempt to arrange meetings in August to talk about cooperation, the report stated.

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More than 40 businesses from financial services, energy, water, utilities, telecommunications, aviation, railroads, and other vital infrastructure sectors that significantly depend on technology are included in the outreach, which began in July, according to the report. The effort's outcomes have not yet been made public by the ACI.

People pay great attention to Dimon's opinions on technology, regulations, and the economy. He is one of the few CEOs who have openly warned about the dangers of sophisticated AI systems while leading the biggest bank in the United States.

The program seeks to collaborate with the Trump administration on these concerns by fostering a common understanding of how AI is being utilised, the risks it brings, and the necessary precautions. Recent hacks on water systems in Minnesota and other states have made it necessary for the industry to share more information.

Along with Mastercard, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and other companies, JPMorgan was one of the first members of the ACI. The agency was established to respond to critical infrastructure risks, such as cyber, physical, and geopolitical risk, and to coordinate cross-sector resilience planning and information sharing. A team within the organisation is also working on refocusing the ACI and expanding the AI endeavour.

In a statement, Dimon added that the leadership of ACI recognised the importance of giving AI top priority "years ago and got critical infrastructure companies working together". "We are proud to support this important work," Dimon said.

The ACI stated that "at a time of growing cyber threats, protecting the systems Americans rely on every day requires strong collaboration between government and critical infrastructure companies."

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The ACI would function as an industry reaction and information-sharing platform with the goal of collaborating with government officials to identify key risks associated with AI and technology, exchange information, and assist in resolving issues as they arise.

Dimon has spoken about the dangers of Anthropic's Mythos AI model, emphasising the need to restrict access to cutting-edge AI capabilities. In July, he declared that "you're giving ballistic missiles to individuals with Mythos." An industry initiative by banks to test Mythos is distinct from the ACI effort.

In order to address the hazards associated with increasingly potent AI systems, the U.S. government has increased interaction with industry. It started the Gold Eagle program in July, bringing together federal agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and AI developers to exchange information about risks found by sophisticated AI models and plan solutions.

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