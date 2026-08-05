Ray Dalio Sounds Alarm On AI Bubble, Warns Of Potential Burst

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has warned that the artificial intelligence-led rally is showing classic signs of a market bubble. He drew parallels with the stock market excesses seen before the 1929 crash and the dotcom bubble of 2000.

Dalio, the Bridgewater Associates founder, also cautioned that investors should distinguish between paper wealth and actual cash, arguing that surging valuations and speculative behaviour could leave markets vulnerable to a sharp correction.

What Is Fuelling The AI Bubble?

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Ray Dalio agreed with veteran investor Jeremy Grantham's view on the market as well. Dalio agreed that the market is witnessing one of the biggest investment bubbles in history. He said the current enthusiasm surrounding AI has created conditions similar to previous speculative booms.

Furthermore, Dalio indicated that rapid equity issuance is one of the strongest factors behind a bubble. According to him, companies can raise relatively small amounts of capital while being assigned billion-dollar valuations, creating significant paper wealth without corresponding cash generation.

He explained that this becomes risky when investors borrow against rising stock prices. If markets reverse, asset values can fall sharply while debt obligations remain unchanged.

'Wealth Is Not The Same As Money'

One of Dalio's key messages was that investors often confuse rising asset prices with real financial security.

"Wealth is not the same as money," he said, adding that people cannot spend paper gains unless they convert them into cash. He warned that when large numbers of investors attempt to sell simultaneously during a downturn, valuations can collapse rapidly.

Dalio also said he is seeing "classic signs" of a bubble, citing speculative trading and growing participation by inexperienced investors, including those taking leveraged bets through exchange-traded funds.

Bubble Risks Extend Beyond Markets

Dalio said bubbles are typically punctured by two factors—higher interest rates that increase borrowing costs and a wave of stock issuance as companies seek to capitalise on strong investor sentiment.

According to Dalio, financial bubbles often have consequences that extend well beyond markets, contributing to economic and political instability after they burst.

Also Read: AI No Death Knell For Job Market; World Bank Report Shows Only 4.5% Roles At Risk

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