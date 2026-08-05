Aster DM Q1 Results: Profit Plummets 81% As One-Time Loss Weighs; Revenue Crosses Rs 1,300 Crore

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd reported an 81.2% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June, while revenue crossed Rs 1,300 crore.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 16.1 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 85.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 21.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,311 crore, against Rs 1,078 crore reported in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 27.4% to Rs 264 crore, compared with Rs 207 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's Ebitda margin improved to 20.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, up from 19.2% a year earlier.

The company also shared one-time loss at Rs. 114 crore versus loss of Rs 4 crore.

Aster DM shares closed 0.20% lower at Rs 833 per share on the NSE against a 0.04% climb in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Wednesday.

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