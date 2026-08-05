Pradeep Rawat Net Worth: A Look Back At 'Ghajini' Actor's Career And Legacy

Pradeep Rawat appeared in hundreds of films over four decades, making a name for himself with watch-worthy villain roles. Here is a estimated report of his net worth which stands at somewhere between Rs 20 crore and Rs 41 crore, though the actor never confirmed it publicly.

How He Built His Fortune?

Rawat's earnings came from an extensive body of work that included over 150 films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other languages. While he played several memorable characters, his portrayal of Ghajini Dharmatma opposite Aamir Khan remains his most iconic role. The film went on to become Bollywood's first Rs 100 crore blockbuster, making history at the Indian box office.

His filmography also featured popular titles such as Lagaan, Sarfarosh, Koyla, Major Saab, Sye, Stalin, Veeram, Jilla, Waltair Veerayya, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Chhaava. His final completed project, the Kannada film Thrishulam, is awaiting release.

His Early Career

Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Rawat reportedly worked at UCO Bank before deciding to pursue acting. His early years in the industry were filled with rejection, but his fortunes changed when B.R. Chopra cast him as Ashwatthama in the legendary television series Mahabharat. The role brought him nationwide recognition and became the turning point of his career.

He later established himself as one of the most sought-after villain actors in Indian cinema, building a successful career across several regional film industries.

ALSO READ: Pradeep Rawat, Known For Roles In 'Ghajini', 'Lagaan' And 'Sarfarosh', Dies Aged 74

Final Days

His manager, Siddharth Tiwari, confirmed that Rawat had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for more than a month. Speaking to the media, Tiwari said the actor's platelet count had dropped sharply during treatment, and he could not recover.

His Legacy

Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and son, Vikramaditya.

Whether as Ashwatthama on television or Ghajini Dharmatma on the big screen, Pradeep Rawat built a career that earned him respect across the Indian film industry, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

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