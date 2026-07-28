Who Was Pavala Shyamala? Veteran Telugu Actor Passes Away At 75

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala died at the age of 75 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

She had been hospitalised for the past few days due to age-related health complications and breathed her last shortly in the early hours of Tuesday. According to reports, her last rites will be held later today.

Illness And Financial Challenges

Shyamala spent her final years battling several health issues, including Parkinson's disease, hypertension and heart-related ailments. The family's struggles were compounded by reports that her daughter, Madhavi, was also unwell.

Over the past few years, several members of the Telugu film industry stepped in to support her medical treatment. Among those who extended financial assistance were Pawan Kalyan, Sai Durgha Tej and producer Dil Raju. About two months ago, Dil Raju reportedly cleared her hospital bills and arranged further support for her treatment.

Who Was Pavala Shyamala?

Born as Nethi Shyamala in 1951 in Amaravathi, Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, she began her career as a stage artist after losing her mother at a young age.

She entered Telugu cinema with Babai Abbai (1985), directed by Jandhyala, before gaining wider recognition with K. Viswanath's Swarnakamalam (1988). Over the next four decades, she appeared in more than 250 films, becoming one of Telugu cinema's most familiar supporting actors.

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She later became popularly known as "Pavala" after playing a character by that name in Puri Jagannadh's Andhrawala (2004), a screen name that stayed with her throughout her career.

Lasting Legacy

Pavala Shyamala was widely admired for her comic timing and natural performances in films such as Khadgam, Varsham and Golimaar. She also shared screen space with several leading stars, including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.

Her passing marks the end of a remarkable journey in Telugu cinema. Her death has saddened the Telugu film fraternity, with fans and colleagues remembering her decades-long contribution to cinema.

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