Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender X Review: Fans Hail Emotional Return, Stunning Visuals; Criticise Pacing

After years of anticipation, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has finally arrived, bringing back Aang and Team Avatar in a brand-new adventure set years after the events of the original animated series. The film follows the beloved characters as adults and introduces a new threat tied to the forgotten Avatar Sonam and a mysterious surviving airbender.

The film quickly became a talking point on X (formerly Twitter), with fans sharing their first reactions soon after its release. Here's what fans are saying:

X Reviews

Many viewers praised the animation, emotional storytelling and nostalgic return of Team Avatar, while others had mixed opinions about the pacing and plot.

While most X users praised the film's gorgeous visuals and music, some felt the story was too simple or rushed, and many criticised Paramount's handling of its release.

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About The Film

Directed by Lauren Montgomery, 'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' is the first feature from Avatar Studios and serves as a continuation of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The voice cast includes Eric Nam as Aang, alongside Dave Bautista, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, Dionne Quan, Steven Yeun, Taika Waititi, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan.

The story is set 13 years after the Hundred Year War, with Aang and his friends working to rebuild the world while facing a new enemy known as the Denied. During their journey, they meet Tagah, a surviving airbender whose connection to the forgotten Avatar Sonam sets off a dangerous quest involving the Spirit World and the future of the Air Nomads.

Originally planned as a theatrical release, the film skipped a wide cinema debut and premiered digitally on July 25, 2026, at 1:30 pm IST on Prime Video.

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