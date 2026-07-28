Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender X Review: Fans Hail Emotional Return, Stunning Visuals; Criticise Pacing

After years of anticipation, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has finally arrived, bringing back Aang and Team Avatar in a brand-new adventure set years after the events of the original animated series. The film follows the beloved characters as adults and introduces a new threat tied to the forgotten Avatar Sonam and a mysterious surviving airbender.
The film quickly became a talking point on X (formerly Twitter), with fans sharing their first reactions soon after its release. Here's what fans are saying:
X Reviews
Many viewers praised the animation, emotional storytelling and nostalgic return of Team Avatar, while others had mixed opinions about the pacing and plot.
Watched Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender. A really solid movie with some of the best animation I have ever seen and a good story with Aang and his friends after the Fire Nation war. I have no idea why Paramount pulled this from a proper theatrical film. #AvatarAangTheLastAribender pic.twitter.com/DnsfMHg3OV— Jared Jacoby (@JaredJacoby2) July 28, 2026
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was so good! I was sad when it ended.— Logan Wheeler (@TheLoganWheeler) July 28, 2026
Just watched the release of Avatar Aang The Last Airbender! This was such a sweet movie, the animation, music and visuals worked really well as a nice follow up to the classic! 9.5/10 movie and best of the year ^^ pic.twitter.com/ejxjuUgjXU— Boxamus (@BoxamusMike) July 28, 2026
Finally watched the Avatar last airbender movie!!!! Sooooooooo awesome ???? I love Aang so much lol— thee_homosexual_spirit_ (@thigh_andmighty) July 28, 2026
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was great enjoyed it alot.— ForArt (@ForArt) July 28, 2026
The movie made me remeber why Aang is the better character hands down over Korra. Lol
Great animation and audio as well. Watched it on Paramount+
It would have done great in theaters.
Peak movie— Carl (AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER HYPE!!) (@Carl_Nwakakwa) July 28, 2026
10/10
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#AvatarAangTheLastAirbender https://t.co/gX7Ix8F4KW
I just watched Avatar aang: the last airbender & it's i think that this might be the best plot in the history of plots— Maze⁷ (@iSMSM1993) July 28, 2026
10/10
One more thing! I always appreciate the mature nature of the Avatarverse and discussion of big political themes, while keeping it humorous. I love that Avatar Aang The Last Airbender keeps that balance. After all, this franchise is made for kids pic.twitter.com/gCVYUFOcyO— Kevin (@KingSevenSeas) July 28, 2026
Overall, I do think Avatar Aang The Last Airbender is a worthy revisit of the ATLA world and I want a whole trilogy to keep exploring these characters between ATLA and TLOK! I hope people watch it in theater if they can and on Paramount Plus! Let's get more! pic.twitter.com/Ol6wrag4PJ— Kevin (@KingSevenSeas) July 28, 2026
3D animation is great but Avatar the Last Airbender is a 2D animated universe. It would be weird to change it all of a sudden now if they didn't have a good reason to. I'm glad they didn't. The Avatar Aang movie is beautifully animated and had a gorgeous art style. https://t.co/5SfJBPkyEg— Nitrix (@Nitrix79) July 28, 2026
just finished watching Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender…I'm in tears. what a beautiful movie. I missed seeing these characters so much. they really did our little friend group justice. ???????? pic.twitter.com/hmyYSXNogo— anime-nickelback (@carlmonso) July 27, 2026
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender features fantastic animation and it was great to spend time with these beloved characters again. I just wish the film slowed down more to let their relationships breathe, and the original voice cast should have returned too. https://t.co/4lQ9IPwmBV— Christopher Herman (@ChrisJHerman) July 27, 2026
‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' team I need a second movie. I need more of Gaang and also want more on Azula, Suki, Ty Lee Mai and Iroh. And this time let's make sure the password isn't 1234. pic.twitter.com/EfLKUjBHXp— Ren (@Rhorennn_) July 28, 2026
Just watched Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, and it was FANTASTIC!!! 9.75/10. The art, animation, story, and bending were all amazing. My only minor gripe was that Sokka's voice should have been closer to his Korra voice.— Mike H. (@xmike87) July 28, 2026
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was a really solid movie. They merged my boy Zuko though and Aang was acting weak up until the ending. Aside from that, I enjoyed it amd Tagah was absolutely excellent villain. He made me put some respect on air bending pic.twitter.com/zCbxVEeWGY— Ryun (@ryunmoore_) July 28, 2026
While most X users praised the film's gorgeous visuals and music, some felt the story was too simple or rushed, and many criticised Paramount's handling of its release.
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i think i have outgrown this mushy-goodness business of the avatar, if i finally finish watching this avatar aang: the last airbender (2026) I'm done... na gama— W (@_kebize) July 27, 2026
57. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender— Undypan (@undypan) July 28, 2026
I'm very glad I didn't get spoiled on this and got to see the final product. I did enjoy it, it's such a gorgeous animated movie, but I did not like the pacing, it could've used another 30 minutes to flesh out and give some breathing room. pic.twitter.com/afZQUg8oGb
187. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender ???? | 1️⃣— claypot.blue ???? (@_claypot) July 28, 2026
ultimately superfluous but it's a fun ride. nowhere near as fanfiction-y as i was worried it would be, just another solid story with that great cast. sucks that this franchise is stuck with paramount
7 / 10 pic.twitter.com/51Be9Gc46X
91. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender (2026)— Hannah ????????♀️ #brinitypilled (@dragongirl180) July 28, 2026
It's a shame this wasn't on theaters. Would've been a fun time. Plot was pretty basic, but the animation was gorgeous. Loved seeing my friends after so long. pic.twitter.com/4vzPz3HN9w
Honestly, this isn't even a crazy take. Because there should be even more buzz around Avatar Aang The Last Airbender. But the release has been absolutely butchered by Paramount from what I can tell.— youfreakinnerd ~KorraWorship~ (@youfreakinnerd) July 28, 2026
I'm no industry bigwig, but something is WEIRD about this release. https://t.co/CsGn5rsQEf pic.twitter.com/fgo7Z0YSQx
About The Film
Directed by Lauren Montgomery, 'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender' is the first feature from Avatar Studios and serves as a continuation of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The voice cast includes Eric Nam as Aang, alongside Dave Bautista, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, Dionne Quan, Steven Yeun, Taika Waititi, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan.
The story is set 13 years after the Hundred Year War, with Aang and his friends working to rebuild the world while facing a new enemy known as the Denied. During their journey, they meet Tagah, a surviving airbender whose connection to the forgotten Avatar Sonam sets off a dangerous quest involving the Spirit World and the future of the Air Nomads.
Originally planned as a theatrical release, the film skipped a wide cinema debut and premiered digitally on July 25, 2026, at 1:30 pm IST on Prime Video.
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