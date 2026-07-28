Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bank of Baroda, Wipro, BEL, Fractal Analytics, Gland Pharma — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bank of Baroda Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Wipro Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Fractal Analytics Ltd.?

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang and CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bank of Baroda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 240.30)

Tapan: Hold

Data breach will impact the net interest margin.

Deposit competition is intensifying.

Retail loan is improving. NPAs are in control.

Wait for 8-10% correction.

Wipro Ltd. (CMP: Rs 180.60)

Swati: Hold

Positive crossover from oversold zone.

Good price to take long positions for long-term horizon.

This kind of bounce back rally can be extended to Rs 200

Hold for long-term.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) (CMP: Rs 392.80)

Tapan: Hold

Revenue is good and no problem in order book also.

Valuations is on higher side, it is on premium.

Can average at Rs 365-370 but not right now.

Gland Pharma Ltd (CMP: Rs 2,419.80)

Swati: Hold

Stock is trading in a higher top and higher bottom pattern.

Stock is taking very good support at Rs 2300 levels.

Positive momentum is indicated. Target can be 2450.

Hold for long-term with stop loss of Rs 2380.

Fractal Analytics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 805.35)

Tapan: Don't buy

Demand will be stronger but competition is extensive.

See quarterly results and then buy, don't add now.

Tata Power Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 437.40)

Swati: Don't add at CMP

Any dips towards Rs 350-340 are good levels for long-term.

Positive move can be witnessed above Rs 390 towards the target of Rs 420

Don't add at CMP.

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