Delhi-NCR: Massive Waterlogging At Connaught Place Amid Heavy Rains - Viral Videos

A fresh spell of heavy rain in Delhi on Tuesday left the Connaught Place area badly waterlogged, with multiple videos and photos shared on social media showing roads submerged and traffic thrown into disarray in one of the capital's busiest commercial hubs.

Footage posted around 1:21 p.m. showed roads near Connaught Place completely inundated, with brown, muddy water flowing through the street as auto-rickshaws and pedestrians attempted to navigate the flooded stretch, causing significant traffic snarls and commuter difficulties.

Another clip from the same area, geo-tagged to Connaught Place, showed a two-wheeler and several cars wading through ankle-to-knee-deep water on a waterlogged road lined with parked vehicles, underlining how quickly the roads had filled up.

Visuals shared from the G-Block area of Connaught Place showed water entering the covered verandah in front of a shopping arcade, with an Apollo Pharmacy signboard visible in the background and several two-wheelers parked amid the flooding — indicating that shops in the area, and not just the roads, were affected by the downpour.

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A separate video showed water beginning to accumulate along the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, with a car navigating the flooded carriageway as rain continued to lash the region.

Further visuals from near Minto Bridge, a stretch located roughly 200 metres from Connaught Place and long known as a waterlogging hotspot during Delhi's monsoon season, showed a street resembling a shallow river, with cars and an auto-rickshaw ploughing through knee-high water alongside shuttered shopfronts.

The waterlogging comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with light to moderate rain spells over Delhi through the day, warning of the possibility of intensified showers and slow-moving traffic in low-lying areas.

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The weather office has further cautioned that isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall between 30 July and 3 August, as active monsoon conditions continue over the region in the coming days.

Connaught Place and the adjoining Minto Bridge stretch have historically been among the worst-hit areas during Delhi's monsoon downpours.

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