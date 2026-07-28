Cholamandalam Finance Q1 Results: Profit Climbs Over 45%, Total Income Up 22%; To Raise Rs 55,000 Crore Via NCDs

Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Co. Ltd. saw a 45.5% uptick in its net profit to Rs 1,656 crore, as per financial results data for the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing from the firm on Tuesday. The firm saw a profit of Rs 1,138 crore in the previous fiscal for the same aforementioned period.

The total income saw a 22% increase to Rs 8,957 crore on a year-on-year basis compared to Rs 7,353 crore. The company sanctioned the approval to raise Rs 55,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures.

Cholamandalam Finance Q1FY27 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 45.5% to Rs 1,656 crore versus Rs 1,138 crore.

Total income up 22% to Rs 8,957 crore versus Rs 7,353 crore.

Cholamandalam Finance Stock Movement

Share price of Cholamandalam Finance Ltd. saw a 1.14% downturn to settle at Rs 1,764.90 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.04% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,782.90, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,785.20. During today's trading session, Chola Finance share price moved in the range of Rs 1,696.20 to RS 1,815.70.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,299.40 and a high of Rs 1,875.00. On the performance front, Chola Finance share price is up 18.43% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Chola Finance is Rs 1.32 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 35.56.

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