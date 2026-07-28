Pine Labs Q1 Results: Profit Soars 4x As Margins Expand Sharply; Revenue Up 20%

Pine Labs Ltd posted a robust set of consolidated first-quarter earnings, with net profit surging more than four times from a year earlier, driven by healthy revenue growth and a marked improvement in operating performance.

The fintech company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.6 crore for the June quarter, up from Rs 4.8 crore in the year-ago period, as sustained business growth and improved operating performance boosted earnings.

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Revenue from operations increased 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 737 crore, up from Rs 616 crore a year earlier, indicating healthy demand across the company's payments and merchant commerce businesses. Operating performance strengthened considerably during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to Rs 95.1 crore, compared with Rs 44.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The improvement in profitability was also reflected in margins, with the company's EBITDA margin expanding to 12.9% from 7.2% in the same quarter last year. The margin expansion suggests improved operating efficiency, a more favourable revenue mix and better cost management as the company continued to scale its business.

The June-quarter performance highlights a broad-based improvement across Pine Labs' financial metrics, with robust revenue growth translating into stronger operating leverage and a substantial increase in bottom-line earnings.

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The sharp rise in EBITDA and margin expansion underscore the company's ability to enhance profitability while maintaining healthy top-line momentum, positioning it well for sustained growth in India's rapidly evolving digital payments ecosystem.

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