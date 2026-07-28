Hidden Stress Of Healthcare: When Patients Get Caught Between Hospitals, Insurers

Hospitals often feel that insurance approvals and claim assessments take longer than expected, while insurers must ensure that treatments, billing and documentation comply with policy requirements. Patients and their families, meanwhile, are focused on one thing: receiving timely care and returning home without additional stress. When delays occur, the common person can often find themselves caught between multiple processes that are not always fully understood.

Rather than looking for someone to blame, it is important to understand the perspectives of all stakeholders involved. Hospitals, insurers, third-party administrators and patients are all part of an interconnected ecosystem working towards the same objective, which is ensuring timely access to quality healthcare. Yet, gaps in coordination, documentation and understanding of processes can sometimes create friction that impacts the patient experience.

Through the decades, India's healthcare ecosystem has made remarkable strides in expanding the scope of insurance coverage. Besides improving access to quality healthcare, it has managed to enable the concept of cashless treatment across the country. Most recently, the government's completely cashless Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which provides up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation, has been instrumental in relieving the financial burden of healthcare expenditure, saving them over Rs. 1.25 lakh crore in 2024-2025.

Even as efforts to ease access to healthcare and paying for it have been fruitful, the real challenge is to ensure smooth coordination between stakeholders responsible for delivering the same.

Challenges to Synchronised Patient Welfare System

Healthcare delivery today involves a number of other stakeholders alongside the hospital. This includes insurers, TPAs, clinicians and regulators, each performing a distinct but crucial role. Consequently, procedures, such as pre-authorisations, documentation, billing verification and discharge approvals, require synchronisation between these participants.

At times, delays may occur due to communication gaps between stakeholders, adding complexity to the patient journey. The challenge is often less about intent and more about coordination across a complex healthcare ecosystem, where any gaps in alignment can inadvertently affect the patient experience. Research suggests that despite cashless treatments that help simplify the lives of policyholders and bring positive changes that benefit them, only about 63% of customers opt for cashless claims. Others have to apply for reimbursement claims as they might be admitted to hospitals that are outside their insurer/TPA network, putting a significant amount of stress on their finances and making the process long and cumbersome.

Furthermore, delays in documentation and information exchange can sometimes affect the efficiency of claims processing and customer satisfaction. Over 40 crore individuals — approximately 31% of the nation's population — lack any type of health insurance, be it government sponsored schemes, corporate/ group or private health insurance.

Given that all parties involved are working toward the same objective of supportive patient care, an infallible system of coordination needs to be put in place to achieve the goal.

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Transparent, Predictable Outpatient Systems Can Earn Trust

Today's consumers increasingly expect healthcare experiences to be transparent, predictable and frictionless. The growing adoption of cashless health care reflects rising expectations around convenience and ease of access, with a recent study highlighting growing consumer preference for unified treatment experiences.

Recent regulatory and digital initiatives reflect the industry's growing focus on transparency, accessibility, and customer-centricity. Further strengthening digital integration, enabling real-time information exchange, and promoting greater standardisation across documentation and claims processes can help streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Additionally, concepts like "Cashless Everywhere", can help make customers' lives easy and fulfil the common objective of healthcare practitioners and insurers of providing seamless outpatient care. With cashless treatments the journey of claims becomes frictionless, which will not just improve the policyholder's experience but will build greater trust in the system. This in turn will encourage more customers to opt for health insurance and serve as a step towards reducing fraud, which has been plaguing the industry in a big way and reducing trust in the system. Overall, it's a win-win for all the stakeholders.

A transparent and predictable procedure that has evolved from merely settling claims to delivering a seamless patient experience can go a long way in earning customer trust.

The Way Forward: Trustworthy Network for Patient Claims

The best healthcare experience is one where patients can focus entirely on treatment and recovery, without being burdened by administrative complexities. Progress towards this goal can be seen through regulatory initiatives aimed at ensuring friction-free services between hospitals and insurers, including a common empanelment process through a single MoU across all 32 insurers.

As healthcare utilisation continues to rise, the industry's collective responsibility is to minimise friction and strengthen trust across the care journey. A few solutions that can come in handy are to enable real-time data sharing between hospitals, insurers, and TPAs to reduce approval and claims delays. Along with standardisation of documentation and billing processes to simplify claims handling and improve efficiency across stakeholders.

Going forward, success should be measured not only by how efficiently claims are processed, but by how effortlessly patients can access care when they need it most and how satisfied they are at the time of discharge from the hospital. By improving coordination, transparency, and digital connectivity, stakeholders can help make healthcare financing work seamlessly in the background, allowing patient care to remain at the centre of the experience.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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