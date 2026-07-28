L&T Q1 Results: Profit Rises 14%, Revenue Tops Rs 67,000 Crore But Margin Narrows

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 rose 14% year-on-year, exceeding analysts' expectations, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 4,123 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 3,617 crore in the year-ago period. The net profit beat the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 3,985 crore. Revenue increased 6.7% year-on-year to Rs 67,942 crore from Rs 63,679 crore, ahead of the estimate of Rs 67,545 crore.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 3.2% year-on-year to Rs 6,117 crore, missing the estimate of Rs 6,535 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 9% from 9.9% a year ago, below the estimated 9.7%.

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L&T Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit up 14% to Rs 4,123 crore from Rs 3,617 crore (versus estimate of Rs 3,985 crore)

Revenue up 6.7% to Rs 67,942 crore from Rs 63,679 crore (versus estimate of Rs 67,545 crore)

Ebitda down 3.2% to Rs 6,117 crore from Rs 6,318 crore (versus estimate of Rs 6,535 crore)

Margin down 90 basis points to 9% from 9.9% (versus estimate of 9.7%)

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L&T Share Price

L&T's stock closed 0.63% higher at Rs 3,830 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. This compared to a marginal decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

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