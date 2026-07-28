Suneil Anand, Actor And Son Of Bollywood Legend Dev Anand, Dies At 70 In UK

Suneil Anand, the son of Hindi cinema icon Dev Anand and star Kalpana Kartik, passed away in the UK on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the family and his niece Gina Narang. He was aged 70.



In 1984, Suneil Anand made his screen debut in Dev Anand's film Anand Aur Anand. Additionally, he starred in movies including Master, Main Tere Liye, and Car Thief.

"Our family is grieving the loss of Suneil Anand. We are genuinely appreciative of the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, which gives us comfort," his niece Gina Narang wrote in a statement. "We respectfully ask for privacy as we work through this trying time together."

On June 30, Suneil Anand turned 70.

ALSO READ: Satyajit Ray One Of Greatest Indian Filmmakers, Says Christopher Nolan

Before Dev Anand's 100th birthday on September 26, 2023, Suneil Anand stated that he devoted 40 years of his life to his father, looking after his health, his schedule, and his family company, Navketan Films.

"I even coordinated taking our classic movie Guide to the Cannes Film Festival in 2008. It was the first Indian classic to be selected by the Cannes committee to be showcased at the festival. It was a major milestone for Dad, for us, Navketan and India," he had said.

At the time, Suneil Anand remembered his father as a "well-read and well-informed man".

"He could converse on any topic with anyone in any crowd. He was as at ease with the man on the street as he was with royalty. He was very humble. It is difficult to be humble when you are such a big star. He was the best of both worlds," Suneil had said.

As a filmmaker, Suneil Anand had disclosed that he intended to make a movie honoring his father. "It's a huge movie dedicated to my father. I am producing and directing. The show goes on. I will continue to take my father's legacy forward," he had said.

ALSO READ: Who's David Jonsson? Marvel Announces Alien: Romulus Star As New Black Panther For Ryan Coogler Film

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.