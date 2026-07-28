Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay Starrer Holds Strong, Earns This Much

Jana Nayagan continued its theatrical run on its first Tuesday, with collections slowing down as expected after a strong opening weekend. The Vijay-starrer remained in theatres across multiple languages and maintained a wide release, although the number of shows was reduced compared to previous days.

The film has now crossed the Rs 137 crore net mark in India, while final figures for the day are still awaited.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 2.63 crore net (live) on Day 6 across India. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 137.53 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 160.85 crore.

The film is currently running in 5,677 shows nationwide, with occupancy witnessing the usual weekday decline following the weekend.

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's Film Sees Nearly 70% Monday Drop After Strong Weekend

Language-Wise Performance

According to Sacnilk, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor on Tuesday, earning Rs 1.99 crore net (live) with an overall occupancy of 22% across 2,542 shows.

The Hindi version collected Rs 45 lakh (live) from 2,544 shows, recording an occupancy of 11%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 19 lakh (live) with 16% occupancy across its theatrical run.

Occupancy Trends Across Major Cities

As per Sacnilk, Tamil occupancy remained strongest in Pondicherry and Trichy, both recording 38.5% occupancy during the day. Chennai followed with 34%, while Madurai registered 24% and Coimbatore posted 21% occupancy.

In the Hindi market, Bengaluru led with 23.5% occupancy, followed by Jaipur at 21.5%. Mumbai recorded 14.5%, while Lucknow reported 14% occupancy.

For the Telugu version, Guntur registered the highest occupancy at 27%, followed by Warangal at 26% and Kakinada at 21%.

Box Office Summary

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.7 crore on its first Thursday, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Friday, Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday, Rs 32 crore on Sunday and Rs 10.15 crore on Monday. With Rs 2.63 crore net (live) collected on Tuesday, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 137.53 crore, while final Day 6 figures are yet to be reported.

ALSO READ | Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Add 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres Next Week, H Vinoth Reveals

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil political action drama directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj, the film follows a former police officer who returns to confront corruption and fight for justice. Featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film blends action, politics, and emotional drama.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.