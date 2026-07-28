Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Add 6 Deleted Scenes In Theatres Next Week, H Vinoth Reveals

Jana Nayagan may soon return to theatres with extra footage. Director H Vinoth has revealed that the makers are planning to add six deleted scenes to the film from next week, giving fans a chance to watch moments that were removed from the final version.

H Vinoth on Deleted Scenes

The update came during the film's success event in Chennai on Monday. When asked if any scenes had been cut from the movie, Vinoth confirmed that six sequences were left out during editing.

"Yes, there are six scenes that we had deleted. There are two fun (comedy) scenes featuring sir (Vijay), two action scenes and two other emotional scenes," he said.

When asked when the scenes would be added, Vinoth explained that the decision depends on the producers.

"It depends on what production has planned," he said. When the host pointed out that the director should make the final call, Vinoth replied, "No, I am ready. We will think about adding them from next week or so."

If everything goes as planned, audiences could watch the updated version of Jana Nayagan in theatres as early as next week.

Film's Box Office Journey

Jana Nayagan was released on July 23 after being delayed for several months. The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 but was postponed due to delays in getting CBFC certification. It also faced an online leak in April before its release.

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Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it has performed well at the box office, earning more than Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film has also drawn attention because it is being promoted as Vijay's final film before he fully enters politics.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani are also part of the cast. The film is the official Tamil remake of the 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari.

With six deleted scenes now likely to be added, Jana Nayagan could soon offer fans a fresh reason to return to theatres.

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