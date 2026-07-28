Jr NTR Health Update: Actor Suffers Shoulder Injury, Advised 6-8 Weeks Of Rest

Telugu actor Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury and will be taking a break from work after doctors advised him to rest for six to eight weeks. The actor sustained the injury on Monday evening while filming Dragon and underwent a medical examination soon after.

Team Issues Statement

His team confirmed the news in an official statement, saying, "We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening."

After examining the actor, a team of doctors led by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi recommended complete rest to help him recover.

The statement added, "Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery."

The actor's team also reassured fans that the injury is not serious.

"We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support," the statement said.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office Collection: Christopher Nolan's Film Crosses $639M, Sets New IMAX Record

Injury Comes Amid 'Dragon' Shoot

The injury comes at a time when Jr NTR has been shooting for Dragon, his upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel. The film's title and first glimpse were unveiled in May on the actor's birthday, introducing him in an intense action role.

The teaser shows Jr NTR playing a ruthless killer in a violent world where rival groups fight for control of the opium trade. Dragon is scheduled to release on June 11, 2027.

For now, filming commitments will take a back seat as the actor focuses on recovering. His team has said that further updates on his health will be shared in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gets CBFC UA 13+ Certificate After Kissing Scenes Removed

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.