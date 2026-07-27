Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gets CBFC UA 13+ Certificate After Kissing Scenes Removed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) before its theatrical release in India. The upcoming Marvel film has been granted a UA 13+ certificate after the board directed a few edits, including the removal of brief kissing scenes and muted dialogue.

The movie is scheduled to arrive in Indian cinemas on July 30, one day before its global release.

CBFC Approves Film With Minor Changes

As per the CBFC certification issued on July 23, the English-language 3D version of the film, along with English subtitles, has been cleared for release after certain modifications.

The board instructed the makers to add the mandatory anti-liquor statutory disclaimer in the film. It also directed the studio to mute and remove objectionable words from both the audio track and subtitles at three different points.

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In addition, the CBFC ordered the deletion of two kissing scenes appearing around the 44-minute and 57-minute marks. The combined duration of these visual cuts is eight seconds. The muted dialogue does not affect the overall length of the film.

Following these edits, the film's approved runtime has been fixed at 144 minutes and 52 seconds, which is 2 hours, 24 minutes and 52 seconds.

UA 13+ Certification Explained

The CBFC has classified Spider-Man: Brand New Day as UA 13+, indicating that children below the age of 13 may watch the film only under parental guidance.

Cast And Release Details

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is the fourth instalment in the MCU's Spider-Man series.

The film features Tom Holland in the lead role alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and several other cast members.

The superhero film is set to release in India on July 30, giving Indian audiences an opportunity to watch it a day ahead of its worldwide release on July 31.

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