Deadpool In Doomsday Confirmed? Ryan Reynolds' Surprise Comic Con Appearance Sparks Buzz

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds surprised Marvel fans with an unexpected appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, arriving in full Deadpool costume during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation for Avengers: Doomsday.

While Marvel has not officially confirmed Reynolds' involvement in the upcoming film, his appearance and on-stage banter with the cast sparked fresh speculation about Deadpool's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Reynolds Crashes Marvel's Hall H Panel

During Marvel Studios' presentation on July 25, Reynolds appeared in a Gray Deadpool suit inspired by the X-Force comics. The panel featured Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, along with members of the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

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Taking the microphone, Reynolds jokingly introduced himself as "Ricky" and said he was "cosplaying hard". He then directed his first question to Paul Rudd, asking, "Where is Thor, and why was he crying?", according to the Hollywood Reporter. The remark referenced a scene from Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) involving Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Deadpool.

Rudd responded with a joke about Reynolds' ownership of Wrexham, asking whether he was simply a Wrexham fan. Reynolds replied with another humorous remark before turning the conversation toward the upcoming Marvel film.

Robert Downey Jr. Responds to Filming Question

Reynolds then asked the cast when filming for Avengers: Doomsday would begin. Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom, responded by saying the movie had already been completed, adding: "It's in the can, bro."

Playing along, Reynolds joked about whether there would be any additional photography or last-minute additions before ending the exchange with another Deadpool-style quip involving Happy Hogan.

Deadpool's MCU Future Remains Unconfirmed

Despite the Comic-Con appearance, Marvel Studios has not officially announced Ryan Reynolds as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. However, his surprise appearance has renewed speculation that Deadpool could feature in the film.

Reynolds last portrayed the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) alongside Hugh Jackman. The film became a major global box office success, earning more than $1.3 billion worldwide and further establishing Deadpool as one of Marvel's biggest cinematic characters. Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to release in theatres on December 18.

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