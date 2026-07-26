NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: Dilip Sanghvi, Anish Shah, Falguni Nayar And More — Full List Of Winners

The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 honoured some of India's most influential corporate leaders and companies for their contribution to business excellence, innovation, wealth creation, sustainability and nation-building. The awards recognised achievements across sectors, including manufacturing, financial services, technology, public sector enterprises and the new economy.

Mahindra Group's Group CEO and Managing Director Dr Anish Shah was named the Business Leader of the Year, while Capt. Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, received the Business Leader of the Year (PSU) award.

Mahindra Group's Group CEO and Managing Director Dr Anish Shah was named the Business Leader of the Year

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Capt. Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, received the Business Leader of the Year (PSU) award

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Delhivery was recognised as the New Economy Leader of the Year, with CEO and Co-Founder Sahil Barua accepting the honour.

Delhivery Founder Sahil Barua

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Shriram Finance won the Financial Powerhouse of the Year (Non-PSU) award, which was accepted by Managing Director and CEO Parag Sharma, while the State Bank of India was named the Financial Powerhouse of the Year (PSU).

Parag Sharma, MD and CEO

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SBI Chairman, C S Setty

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BSE was awarded the Wealth Creator of the Year title, with Managing Director and CEO S. Ramamurthy accepting the award.

BSE CEO, S Ramamurthy

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Sarvam AI was recognised as the AI Champion of the Year, with Co-Founder Dr Vivek Raghavan receiving the honour on behalf of the company.

Dr Vivek Raghavan, Co Founder Sarvam AI

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Godrej Properties won the Green Champion of the Year award, accepted by Nadir Godrej, Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group. Philanthropists Kiran and Shiv Nadar were honoured with the Philanthropist of the Year award.

Nadir Godrej

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Kiran And Shiv Nadar

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Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar was named Trailblazer of the Year, while Tata Electronics received the India's Atmanirbharta Champion award, accepted by its CEO and Managing Director Dr Randhir Thakur.

Nykaa Ceo Falguni Nayar

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Dr Randhir Thakur

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi was honoured with the India Business Icon award, recognising his long-standing contribution to India's pharmaceutical industry and corporate leadership.

The awards celebrated individuals and organisations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and impact while contributing to India's economic growth and global competitiveness.

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