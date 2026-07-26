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NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: Dilip Sanghvi, Anish Shah, Falguni Nayar And More — Full List Of Winners

The awards celebrated individuals and organisations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and impact while contributing to India's economic growth and global competitiveness.

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NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: Dilip Sanghvi, Anish Shah, Falguni Nayar And More — Full List Of Winners
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 honoured some of India's most influential corporate leaders and companies for their contribution to business excellence, innovation, wealth creation, sustainability and nation-building. The awards recognised achievements across sectors, including manufacturing, financial services, technology, public sector enterprises and the new economy.

Mahindra Group's Group CEO and Managing Director Dr Anish Shah was named the Business Leader of the Year, while Capt. Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, received the Business Leader of the Year (PSU) award.

Mahindra Groups Group CEO and Managing Director Dr Anish Shah was named the Business Leader of the Year

Mahindra Group's Group CEO and Managing Director Dr Anish Shah was named the Business Leader of the Year
Photo Credit: NDTV Profi.

Capt. Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, received the Business Leader of the Year (PSU) award

Capt. Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, received the Business Leader of the Year (PSU) award
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Delhivery was recognised as the New Economy Leader of the Year, with CEO and Co-Founder Sahil Barua accepting the honour.

Delhivery Founder Sahil Barua

Delhivery Founder Sahil Barua
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Shriram Finance won the Financial Powerhouse of the Year (Non-PSU) award, which was accepted by Managing Director and CEO Parag Sharma, while the State Bank of India was named the Financial Powerhouse of the Year (PSU).

Parag Sharma, MD and CEO

Parag Sharma, MD and CEO
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

ALSO READ: Tata Electronics' Randhir Thakur Wins India's Atmanirbharta Champion Honour 

SBI Chairman, C S Setty

SBI Chairman, C S Setty
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

BSE was awarded the Wealth Creator of the Year title, with Managing Director and CEO S. Ramamurthy accepting the award.

BSE CEO, S Ramamurthy

BSE CEO, S Ramamurthy
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Sarvam AI was recognised as the AI Champion of the Year, with Co-Founder Dr Vivek Raghavan receiving the honour on behalf of the company.

Dr Vivek Raghavan, Co Founder

Dr Vivek Raghavan, Co Founder Sarvam AI
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Godrej Properties won the Green Champion of the Year award, accepted by Nadir Godrej, Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group. Philanthropists Kiran and Shiv Nadar were honoured with the Philanthropist of the Year award.

Nadir Godrej

Nadir Godrej
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Kiran And Shiv Nadar

Kiran And Shiv Nadar
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Nykaa Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar was named Trailblazer of the Year, while Tata Electronics received the India's Atmanirbharta Champion award, accepted by its CEO and Managing Director Dr Randhir Thakur.

Nykaa Ceo Falguni Nayar

Nykaa Ceo Falguni Nayar
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Dr Randhir Thakur

Dr Randhir Thakur
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi was honoured with the India Business Icon award, recognising his long-standing contribution to India's pharmaceutical industry and corporate leadership.

The awards celebrated individuals and organisations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and impact while contributing to India's economic growth and global competitiveness.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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