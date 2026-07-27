IndiGo Picks Kiran Thadimarri As New CFO; Shifts Gaurav Negi As Advisor To MD

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent of IndiGo, has appointed Kiran Thadimarri as its new chief financial officer, effective July 28, as part of a leadership transition approved by the company's board.

Thadimarri, who currently serves as deputy CFO, will succeed Gaurav Negi, who has been re-designated as advisor to the managing director with effect from the close of business on July 27, the airline said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Negi's transition came into effect from Monday, whereas Thadimarri would take the new charge from Tuesday, according to an exchange filing.

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According to the filing, Thadimarri is a chartered accountant with more than 24 years of experience across controllership, financial planning and analysis, treasury, capital raising, taxation, audit and investor relations. Before joining IndiGo, he held leadership roles at InterGlobe Enterprises, Udaan and Genworks Health, besides spending more than 13 years at General Electric.

The management reshuffle comes as the airline reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, compared with a net profit of Rs 20,496 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a separate exchange filing.

Despite the loss, revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 24,584 crore. The airline's fleet declined by nine aircraft during the quarter to 432 aircraft.

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Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) fell 37% to Rs 3,267 crore, while the Ebitda margin narrowed to 13.3% from 25.5% a year earlier, a contraction of 1,220 basis points.

InterGlobe Aviation shares ended 1.83% lower at Rs 5,023.50 on the NSE on the day, underperforming the Nifty 50, which declined 0.53%.

The company did not cite any reason for the leadership transition beyond Negi's re-designation and Thadimarri's appointment as CFO.

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