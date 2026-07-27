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Dubai-Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Rajkot After Smoke Detection

The IndiGo Flight 6E1452 flight landed safely at the airport, with 194 passengers onboard.

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Dubai-Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Rajkot After Smoke Detection
File image of an IndiGo aircraft
(Photo: PTI)

An IndiGo flight travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was diverted to Rajkot International Airport on Monday after smoke was detected in the aircraft's cargo hold, according to sources.

The flight, 6E1452, was operating from Dubai to Mumbai when the crew detected smoke in the cargo hold area, prompting the diversion to Rajkot.

A full emergency was declared at Rajkot International Airport to facilitate the aircraft's landing.

The aircraft landed safely, and all 194 passengers onboard were safely disembarked.

"An IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot airport after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers are safe," Rajkot airport director Diganta Borah said, reported by NDTV.

There was no immediate information on any injuries. The cause of the smoke has not yet been ascertained, and further details are awaited.

ALSO READ: Bomb Scare: IndiGo's Delhi-Bound Flight Delayed After Threat Message On Tissue Paper

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