Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Profit In Line With Estimates But Margins Shrink, Revenue Up 25%

Bharat Electronics Ltd. saw a 8.2% uptick in its net profit to Rs 1,048 crore, as per financial results data for the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing from the firm on Monday. The defence manufacturing firm saw a profit of Rs 969 crore in the previous fiscal for the same aforementioned period.

The revenue saw a 25.3% increase to Rs 5,533 crore on a year-on-year basis compared to Rs 4,417 crore. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation) saw a 12% uptick to Rs 1,389 crore from Rs 1,240 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin contracted to 25.1% from 28.1% in the preceding fiscal.

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Bharat Electronics Q1 Earnings Highlights (YoY)

Revenue up 25.3% to Rs. 5,533 crore versus Rs. 4,417 crore

Ebitda up 12% to Rs. 1,389 crore versus Rs. 1,240 crore

Ebitda margin at 25.1% versus 28.1%

Net profit up 8.2% to Rs. 1,048 crore versus Rs. 969 crore

Bharat Electronics Share Price Movement

Share price of Bharat Electronics Ltd. saw a 0.53% uptick to settle at Rs 407.15, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.96% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 408.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 405.00. During today's trading session, Bharat Electronics Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 404.60 to Rs 408.45.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 361.20 and a high of Rs 473.45. On the performance front, Bharat Electronics Ltd. share price is up 3.02% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is Rs 3.01 lakh crore with a P/E ratio of 60.37.

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