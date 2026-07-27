Who Is Samiksha Shetty? Meet The Wellness Coach From Ayushmaan Sethi's Viral Bali Vlog | Watch

Ayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, is making headlines after sharing a Bali vlog with Samiksha Shetty.

As the video drew attention, many began looking up who Samiksha is.

Who Is Samiksha Shetty?

Samiksha Shetty is a Mumbai-based yoga trainer and mental wellness coach. She studied law at Pravin Gandhi College of Law but later decided to build a career in fitness and wellness.

She has worked with celebrities like Mandana Karimi and Kajal Aggarwal and regularly shares yoga sessions, workout videos and wellness tips on Instagram. Ayushmaan has appeared in several of her fitness videos over the years, which sparked dating rumours long before they started appearing together in travel vlogs.

Inside Their Bali Trip

The vlog, titled Bali Vlog with Ayushmaan & Sam!, shows the couple spending their first 48 hours in Ubud. Sharing it on Instagram, Samiksha wrote, "Our first vlog! These were the best 48 hours ever ???? Link in bio!! Go show some love!"

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One of the biggest highlights of the trip was their visit to the famous Tirta Empul Temple near Ubud. The temple is known for its traditional melukat purification ritual, where devotees bathe under 13 sacred water fountains.

Following local customs, Ayushmaan and Samiksha wore traditional Balinese sarongs and offered fruits and flowers before entering the holy water.

Apart from visiting the temple, Ayushmaan and Samiksha explored waterfalls, local markets and coffee plantations in Bali. They tasted the famous Luwak coffee, went on an ATV ride and visited a firefly village.

The Bali vlog comes after Ayushmaan and Samiksha reportedly moved in together. The couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2021 and celebrated their fifth anniversary in June 2026, were earlier seen vacationing with the Sethi family in London.

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