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Papon Makes Emotional Appeal For Flood-Hit Assam Amid Ongoing Relief Efforts

Singer Papon urged people to support flood-hit Assam, thanking volunteers as the death toll reached 68 and more than 5.24 lakh people remained affected across five districts.

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Papon Makes Emotional Appeal For Flood-Hit Assam Amid Ongoing Relief Efforts
Singer Papon urged support for flood-hit Assam as the death toll rose to 68 and relief efforts continued.
X/@paponmusic

Singer Papon has appealed for support for flood-hit Assam, urging people across the country to help those struggling in the aftermath of the devastating floods. In a heartfelt video shared on social media, the Assamese singer thanked volunteers working on the ground and everyone who has contributed to ongoing relief efforts.

In the video posted on X, Papon spoke about how the floods have taken so many lives and the devastation caused by it, saying the scale of destruction has been unlike anything seen in recent years.

He thanked volunteers who have been assisting his relief team and everyone who has donated towards relief work, saying their support has made a real difference to those in need.

Papon said that while Assam is accustomed to heavy monsoon rains and annual flooding, this year's disaster has been particularly severe. According to him, entire villages remain underwater, thousands of families have been displaced, lives have been lost, and countless animals have also perished.

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He added that he would continue supporting relief efforts in every way he could and expressed hope that the situation would improve soon.

Papon is among Assam's best-known playback singers and is the son of celebrated Assamese folk musicians Khagen Mahanta and Archana Mahanta.

Flood situation in Assam

According to PTI, the death toll from this year's floods in Assam has risen to 68 after two more fatalities were reported. While floodwaters have begun receding in some areas, more than 5.24 lakh people across five districts continue to remain affected, with relief and rehabilitation work still underway.

Relief operations underway

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said electricity supply, which had been suspended in several areas as a safety measure during the floods, is now being restored in phases.

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