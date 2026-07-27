Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hindustan Copper, Bharti Airtel, LIC And Sun Pharma, Canara Bank — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks like Hindustan Copper, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Sun Pharma and Canara Bank.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hindustan Copper, Bharti Airtel, LIC And Sun Pharma, Canara Bank — Ask Profit
Market experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks.
Photo Source: AI-Generated

Should you add shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Canara Bank at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Godrej Consumer Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd.?

Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & Head of Research @ Globe Capital and Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (CMP: Rs 1,973.70)

Sharma: Buy

  • Looks fairly attractive.
  • See long consolidation breakout on the charts.
  • From a 6-8 months perspective, one can consider the stock.
  • See it heading towards Rs 2,400 odd levels in the next two to three quarters.

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 127.26)

Sharma: Hold

  • One of our preferred stocks.
  • Can consider averaging also if purchased at the peak.
  • PSU banks coming up with good set of numbers.

Godrej Consumer (CMP: Rs 1,073.70)

Jain: Sell

  • Better to shift to Dabur or Marico for FMCG stocks.
  • Sell the stock.

ALSO READ: R R Kabel Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 205 Crore, Margins Expand

Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 482.40)

Sharma: Buy

  • Buy the stock.
  • Constructive on this space.
  • Looks really attractive.

Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 1,905.30)

Sharma: Hold

  • Hold the stock.
  • One should consider adding positions when the stocks pass Rs 1,950 odd levels.
  • A quick run-up towards Rs 2,100 can be expected here.

Life Insurance Corp. (CMP: Rs 424.35)

Sharma: Sell

  • Better to switch over to an AMC company.
  • Sell the stock.

ALSO READ: Indo-MIM IPO GMP Jumps To Rs 203, Signals 42% Listing Gain On Final Day

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Coal India Q1 Results: Profit Flat Even As Revenue Rises 8%, Dividend Declared; Check Record Date

Coal India Q1 Results: Profit Flat Even As Revenue Rises 8%, Dividend Declared; Check Record Date

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com