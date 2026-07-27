Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hindustan Copper, Bharti Airtel, LIC And Sun Pharma, Canara Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Canara Bank at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Godrej Consumer Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd.?

Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & Head of Research @ Globe Capital and Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (CMP: Rs 1,973.70)

Sharma: Buy

Looks fairly attractive.

See long consolidation breakout on the charts.

From a 6-8 months perspective, one can consider the stock.

See it heading towards Rs 2,400 odd levels in the next two to three quarters.

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 127.26)

Sharma: Hold

One of our preferred stocks.

Can consider averaging also if purchased at the peak.

PSU banks coming up with good set of numbers.

Godrej Consumer (CMP: Rs 1,073.70)

Jain: Sell

Better to shift to Dabur or Marico for FMCG stocks.

Sell the stock.

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Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 482.40)

Sharma: Buy

Buy the stock.

Constructive on this space.

Looks really attractive.

Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 1,905.30)

Sharma: Hold

Hold the stock.

One should consider adding positions when the stocks pass Rs 1,950 odd levels.

A quick run-up towards Rs 2,100 can be expected here.

Life Insurance Corp. (CMP: Rs 424.35)

Sharma: Sell

Better to switch over to an AMC company.

Sell the stock.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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