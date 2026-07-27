R R Kabel Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 205 Crore, Margins Expand

R R Kabel reported a strong set of earnings for the first quarter, with consolidated net profit more than doubling year-on-year, aided by robust revenue growth, sharp margin expansion and a higher inventory write-back. The company's consolidated net profit surged 128.5% to Rs 205 crore in quarter ended June, compared with Rs 89.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 53.9% to Rs 3,168 crore from Rs 2,059 crore a year earlier. Operating performance was even stronger, with Ebitda soaring 310.6% to Rs 583 crore from Rs 142 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 18.4% from 6.9% last year.

R R Kabel Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 128.5% at Rs 205 crore versus Rs 89.7 crore.

Revenue up 53.9% at Rs 3,168 crore versus Rs 2,059 crore.

Ebitda up 310.6% at Rs 583 crore versus Rs 142 crore.

Margin at 18.4% versus 6.9%.

The company also reported an inventory write-back of Rs 169 crore during the quarter, significantly higher than the Rs 62 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

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The Wires & Cables (W&C) business continued to outperform, delivering 57% year-on-year revenue growth, supported by strong volume growth, robust execution and favourable industry dynamics.

Segment profit more than doubled, rising 105% from the year-ago period, driven by margin expansion and effective cost management. Segment margin improved by 232 basis points year-on-year, reflecting a better product mix, disciplined commodity management and operating efficiencies.

"Our strategic focus on expanding the cables portfolio, strengthening our distribution network and enhancing execution capabilities continues to yield encouraging results," said Mahendrakumar Kabra, MD, R R Kabel.

The Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment also posted strong performance, with revenue growth driven by sustained demand for premium and new products across key categories, along with continued expansion of the company's distribution network.

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