'No Delay': Govt Defends Pace Of AI-171 Crash Investigation in Rajya Sabha

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that there has been no delay in the investigation into the Air India AI-171 crash, adding that the timeline for completing a major accident probe cannot be predicted.

Responding in the Upper House, the ministry said investigations into major aviation accidents depend on several factors and involve multiple variables, making it impossible to specify a fixed timeline for the final report.

"The timeline for a major accident investigation cannot be predicted," the ministry said, adding that the inquiry is progressing as per established procedures.

It also said that all probable causes and contributing factors leading to the accident are being investigated, indicating that the probe remains comprehensive and no conclusions have been reached so far.

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The ministry further informed the Rajya Sabha that the inspection of the complete Thrust Control Module at the original equipment manufacturer's (OEM) facility is underway as part of the ongoing investigation.

"All probable causes and contributing factors leading to the accident are being investigated."

"Inspection of the complete Thrust Control Module at the OEM's facility is underway," the ministry said.

The AI-171 crash has been under investigation by the relevant authorities, with investigators examining multiple technical and operational aspects to determine the sequence of events that led to the accident.

The ministry's remarks come amid questions over the pace of the investigation and the timeline for the release of the final accident report.

"The investigation depends on several factors and involves multiple variables", the ministry added.

Notably, the AI-171 crash on June 12, 2025 led to the death of 274 persons. The Air India flight had crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad.

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